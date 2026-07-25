Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Attends Egypt’s National Day Reception

On July 23, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu attended the National Day reception hosted by the Embassy of Egypt in China, and met with Ambassador of Egypt to China Khaled Nazmy.

Miao Deyu congratulated Egypt on its National Day and noted that over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Egypt have consistently supported each other politically, achieved mutual benefit and win-win results economically, enhanced exchanges and mutual learning culturally, and jointly safeguarded fairness and justice on the international stage, setting a model for friendship and solidarity among developing countries. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership has achieved leapfrog development, entering the best period in history. China stands ready to work with Egypt to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to enhance high-level exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, strengthen multilateral coordination, and promote the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership toward the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era.

Ambassador of Egypt to China Khaled Nazmy spoke highly of the traditional friendship between Egypt and China, noting that over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have firmly supported each other’s core interests and achieved fruitful outcomes in cooperation across various fields. The two heads of state have maintained close interactions, elevating the Egypt-China comprehensive strategic partnership to an unprecedented high level. The Egyptian side firmly adheres to the one-China principle and stands ready to work with the Chinese side to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs, and continuously elevate Egypt-China relations to new heights.