Wang Yi Meets with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

On July 22, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila.

Wang Yi stated that this year is a “big year” for China-U.S. relations. The two heads of state successfully held a historic meeting in Beijing, defined the positioning of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, and identified the direction for joint efforts by both sides. This marks important progress made by China and the U.S., two major countries, as they explore a path of peaceful coexistence. It serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and meets the shared expectations of the international community. Our responsibility now is to follow the course set by the two heads of state, remove distractions and overcome obstacles, and ensure that the consensus reached by the leaders translates into consensus and actions across all government departments and all fields. We should advance world peace and tranquility through strategic stability between China and the U.S., and provide important impetus for international cooperation through constructive interactions between the two countries. Wang Yi also elaborated on China’s solemn position regarding a string of negative remarks and actions by the U.S. side recently. He urged the U.S. side to respect China’s core interests, abide by the one-China principle, effectively manage differences and disputes, address China’s legitimate concerns, and turn this year of opportunities for China-U.S. relations into reality.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional hotspot issues.

The two sides noted that the meeting was pragmatic, positive and constructive. They agreed to jointly deliver on the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, leverage the role of political and diplomatic channels, make thorough preparations for high-level exchanges in the next stage, and advance tangible progress in building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.