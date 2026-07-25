Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei Meets with Representatives of the Seminar on Affairs of the United Nations Security Council

On July 23, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei met with the trainees and instructors attending the Seminar on Affairs of the United Nations (UN) Security Council held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China. Diplomats from five newly elected non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, including Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe, and officials of the United Nations Secretariat, attended the meeting.

Cai Wei congratulated the five countries on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, saying that in today’s world, changes unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerated pace, with a complex mix of turbulence and uncertainty in the international landscape, presenting new and complex challenges for the UN. Under such circumstances, it is all the more crucial to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthen the international system centered on the UN. Members of the Security Council should take the lead in doing what is right, enhance solidarity and cooperation, and keep pace with the times, so as to enable the Security Council to better fulfill its mandate and effectively meet the expectations of the international community. This year marks the 55th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations. As a permanent member of the Security Council, China stands ready to work with all other members to practice true multilateralism, inject more positive energy into international peace and security, provide more global public goods, and advance toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The representatives of the seminar thanked China for hosting the Seminar on Affairs of the United Nations Security Council and its thoughtful arrangements, and commended China’s support for multilateralism and the cause of the UN. They noted that the seminar provides a valuable platform for newly elected members to familiarize themselves with the work of the Security Council and strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and expressed their expectation to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Chinese side in the Security Council.