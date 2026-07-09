Treeform Earns Two Gold Leaf Awards for Packaging That Builds Consumer Trust

Dave Goldman, Owner of Treeform Packaging Solutions, a premier custom cannabis packaging provider. Treeform Packaging Solutions is an award winning premier custom cannabis packaging provider.

International recognition highlights Treeform's approach to creating packaging that shapes memorable cannabis brand experiences.

Great packaging should do more than protect a product. It should tell a brand's story, create a memorable first impression, and earn a consumer's trust before they ever experience what's inside.” — Dave Goldman, Owner of Treeform

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Treeform, a premier custom cannabis packaging provider, has been honored with two prestigious Gold Leaf Awards from the Finishing & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), celebrating excellence in creative design, high-end finishes, and technical execution.Presented during the recent FSEA's 33rd Annual Gold Leaf Awards, one of the print and packaging industry's premier competitions, the honors were selected from more than 450 entries submitted from around the world.Treeform received a Gold Award for Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Folding Carton for its Kingpen vape and vape cartridge packaging. The project was recognized for translating the Kingpen brand into a premium retail experience through creative foil and embossing techniques that strengthen shelf presence while remaining true to the product.The company also earned a Gold Award for Best Use of Laminating Film for its Mighty Fine Gummies tins, featuring a soft-touch laminated finish on an embossed tin. The combination of materials and specialty finishing demonstrates how thoughtful packaging design creates a tactile consumer experience that reinforces premium product positioning.As cannabis brands continue investing in premium retail experiences, packaging has evolved from a protective necessity into one of the industry's most influential brand-building tools. More than simply containing a product, packaging shapes first impressions, reinforces quality and creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers before a product is ever opened.Treeform’s technical expertise was further validated at the 2026 PAC Global Awards, where the company secured an Award of Distinction in Technical Packaging for the Good Day Farm Louisiana vape box."Great packaging should do more than protect a product. It should tell a brand's story, create a memorable first impression and earn a consumer's trust before they ever experience what's inside," said Dave Goldman, Owner of Treeform. "Our role is to take each client's vision, whether it's simple or highly complex, and transform it into packaging that reflects the quality of the product and the brand behind it while making the process as seamless as possible."Every package is the first conversation a brand has with its customer and often the first opportunity to earn their trust. That philosophy guides every Treeform project, from initial concept and graphic design through production, finishing and delivery.As cannabis brands continue looking for new ways to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace, Treeform remains focused on creating packaging that starts the conversation, earns consumer trust and delivers an experience worthy of the product inside. Through complimentary graphic design, production file preparation, pre-production samples and worldwide manufacturing capabilities, the company simplifies the packaging process so brands can focus on building exceptional products.###About TreeformTreeform is a custom cannabis packaging company that helps cannabis brands transform creative vision into packaging that earns consumer trust and creates memorable brand experiences. Backed by more than 40 years of printing and packaging expertise, Treeform provides end-to-end packaging solutions, including complimentary graphic design, production file preparation, pre-production samples and worldwide manufacturing capabilities. From child-resistant packaging and folding cartons to premium tins, jars and custom packaging, Treeform partners with brands from concept through production to simplify complex packaging projects while delivering thoughtful, high-quality packaging solutions.For more information visit, treeformpackaging.com

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