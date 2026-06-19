The Cannabis Business Advisors Launches Compliance Platform for Early-Mover Advantage in DEA Registration

Sara Gullickson, founder and CEO of The Cannabis Business Advisors and former CEO of DispensaryPermits.com, is a leading regulatory strategist known for developing successful cannabis licensing templates and frameworks for operators nationwide.

The specialized platform provides all recommended federal documentation templates to protect state licenses ahead of the June 26 expedited review deadline.

Operators who secure their compliance infrastructure today protect investor capital and ensure they are positioned to lead when the industry inevitably transitions into interstate commerce.” — Sara Gullickson, founder and CEO of The Cannabis Business Advisors.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Department of Justice (DOJ) opens its registration portal for medical cannabis operators, The Cannabis Business Advisors (CBA) today announced the launch of its DEA Readiness Platform.Grounded in the team's proven history of providing compliance frameworks to hundreds of operations nationwide, including CEO Sara Gullickson’s successful 2018 exit of her cannabis IP and compliance documentation company, this new digital e-commerce storefront delivers the immediate infrastructure needed for the federal transition to Schedule III.Ahead of the June 29 federal cannabis rescheduling hearings, medical operators must register through the DOJ portal by the June 26 deadline to qualify for expedited review and secure critical federal safe-harbor protections."Filing an early application is the single most strategic move a medical operator can make right now, but you cannot show up empty-handed," said Gullickson. "Many owners mistakenly assume their state license means they are federally prepared. In reality, state-level records are rarely thoroughly audited due to limited agency manpower and budgets. We built this storefront as an operational insurance policy, giving owners immediate access to the rigorous compliance infrastructure needed so they aren't risking their hard-earned licenses."Federal Readiness Meets State-Level EnforcementWhile federal rescheduling is pending, state compliance expectations are already intensifying to align with incoming DEA expectations. Markets like Oklahoma are aggressively tightening scrutiny on operational records and inventory controls, while California is strictly forcing dual-licensed operators to separate medical and adult-use workflows to uphold the integrity of the medical market conversation. These evolving state directives create immediate hurdles for cannabis operators who have not historically maintained federal-level documentation standards.Streamlining Federal ComplianceCBA’s new digital platform includes all operational documents, templates, and procedures necessary to withstand an intensive federal audit. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are the foundation of federal compliance, proving to regulators that a facility can manage a controlled substance safely. This DEA Readiness Platform offers immediate access to complete, downloadable compliance packages and mandatory documentation, including:● Airtight diversion prevention protocols that ensure product remains strictly within the legal medical supply chain.● Dual-market inventory separation workflows designed for dual-licensed facilities to isolate Schedule III medical products from Schedule I recreational assets.● Enhanced recordkeeping and chain-of-custody tracking models built for federal retention and instant retrievability.Looking AheadBeyond basic compliance, early federal readiness may position operators to capitalize on one of the most significant economic opportunities tied to Schedule III treatment: Potential relief from IRS Section 280E, which could materially improve cash flow, and enterprise valuation."This tight deadline is a separating moment for the industry," Gullickson adds. "Operators who secure their compliance infrastructure today protect investor capital and ensure they are positioned to lead when the industry inevitably transitions into interstate commerce."Operators can download the comprehensive compliance packages by visiting thecannabisbusinessadvisors.myshopify.com or emailing info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com.###About Cannabis Business AdvisorsFounded in 2020, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth to companies across the U.S. and Canada. CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder, Sara Gullickson and President, Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning. CB Advisors is located at 1709 E Bethany Home Road, in Phoenix, Arizona. For information, visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, or phone 602-290-9424.

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