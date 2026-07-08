Packaging Options USA Earns International Recognition for Packaging That Brings Creative Vision to Life

Dave Goldman, Owner of Packaging Options USA, a custom packaging manufacturer specializing in premium packaging solutions for the food, beverage, health & wellness, pets, and home & garden industries. ​Packaging Options USA is an internationally recognized, award-winning custom packaging manufacturer.

Awards from FSEA and PAC Global recognize Packaging Options USA’s work across structural design, sustainability and technical packaging.

The best packaging is never an accident. It comes from understanding how design, engineering, materials, and manufacturing all influence one another from the very beginning.” — Dave Goldman, Owner of Packaging Options USA

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Packaging Options USA, a custom packaging manufacturer specializing in premium packaging solutions, has earned international recognition from the Finishing & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA) and PAC Global for packaging that combines structural innovation, sustainable design and technical execution.The company received a Gold Award for Best Use of Unique Fold during the FSEA's 33rd Annual Gold Leaf Awards for its Packaging Options self-promotion gift box. The project was recognized for transforming a promotional package into an engaging brand experience through creative structural engineering and thoughtful design.Packaging Options USA also earned a Silver Award for Best Use of Embellishments in a Sustainable Design for the Prima 6-oz. Body Oil bottle and box. The project demonstrates that premium finishes and sustainable packaging are no longer competing priorities—they work together to create packaging that is both visually compelling and environmentally conscious.Further demonstrating its technical capabilities, the company received an Award of Distinction in Technical Packaging during the 2026 PAC Global Awards for the Good Day Farm Louisiana vape box. The recognition highlights Packaging Options USA's ability to solve complex production challenges through thoughtful engineering, material selection and manufacturing expertise.The honors recognize the company's ability to transform creative concepts into manufacturable packaging solutions that balance innovation, performance and brand impact.Today's packaging is expected to do more than protect a product. It must communicate a brand's identity, support sustainability goals, perform efficiently in production and create memorable consumer experiences. Exceptional packaging happens when creative vision and manufacturing expertise come together from the very beginning."The best packaging is never an accident. It comes from understanding how design, engineering, materials and manufacturing all influence one another from the very beginning," said Dave Goldman, Owner of Packaging Options USA. "Our responsibility is to help clients transform ambitious ideas into packaging that is practical to produce, true to their brand and capable of performing consistently from the production floor to the retail shelf."The best packaging doesn't happen by choosing between creativity, sustainability and manufacturability; it happens by bringing all three together. That philosophy has guided Packaging Options USA for decades and continues to shape every project the company undertakes, Goldman added.As brands continue demanding more from their packaging, Packaging Options USA remains focused on helping clients navigate increasingly complex creative and production challenges through thoughtful engineering, collaborative problem-solving and worldwide manufacturing capabilities. The result is packaging that performs as beautifully in production as it does on the shelf.###About Packaging Options USAPackaging Options USA is a custom packaging manufacturer that helps brands transform creative packaging concepts into manufacturable solutions through structural expertise, premium finishing and worldwide manufacturing capabilities. Backed by more than 40 years of printing and packaging experience, the company partners with brands across consumer products, beauty, wellness, cannabis and other industries to simplify complex packaging projects from concept through production. From folding cartons and rigid boxes to sustainable packaging, specialty embellishments and custom packaging formats, Packaging Options USA delivers thoughtful, high-quality packaging solutions that perform in production and resonate at retail.For more information, visit packagingoptionsusa.com

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