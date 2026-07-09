Interactive Gates & Security Guarantees Same-Week Electric Gate Installation Across Greater Seattle

Stone pillars with Driveway automatic gate fully custom in WA over 800+ homeowners selected Interactive Gates Seattle Custom wood sliding gate installed by Interactive Gates & Security — premium automated driveway gate systems for luxury homes across Seattle, Bellevue, Gig Harbor, Woodinville, and the greater Puget Sound region.

Homeowners in Gig Harbor, Woodinville, Maple Valley, Redmond, Kirkland and surrounding communities now get guaranteed same-week electric gate installation.

Homeowners in communities like Cottage Lake, Gig Harbor, and Lake Tapps want a beautiful, secure gate without waiting months. We built the capacity to say yes — installed within the week.” — Adam

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactive Gates & Security , Washington State's highest-rated electric gate company, has announced a new same-week installation guarantee and full warranty for homeowners across some of the greater Seattle area's most sought-after communities — including Gig Harbor, Bonney Lake, Lake Tapps, Lakewood, Ravensdale, Covington, Maple Valley, Issaquah, Cottage Lake, Clearview, Woodinville, Carnation, Redmond, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Fall City, Maltby, Duvall, Mill Creek, Ames Lake, Mirrormont, Shadow Lake, Three Lakes, and Kirkland.The announcement addresses one of the most common frustrations homeowners face when investing in a custom driveway gate: long wait times. With this new guarantee, qualifying homeowners across these communities can now receive professional electric gate installation within one week — backed by a full warranty on parts and labor.WHY THESE COMMUNITIESMany of the fastest-growing residential communities east and south of Seattle sit on larger lots, wooded acreage, and semi-rural properties — exactly the kind of homes where a custom driveway gate delivers the most value in security, privacy, and curb appeal. Areas like Maple Valley, Woodinville, Redmond, Duvall, Carnation, and Gig Harbor have seen rising demand for "electric gate installation" as homeowners invest in protecting their properties and increasing home value."Homeowners in communities like Cottage Lake, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Mirrormont, and Lake Tapps have told us the same thing — they want a beautiful, secure gate without waiting months for it," said Adam, founder of Interactive Gates & Security. "We built the capacity to say yes. If you live in one of these communities, we guarantee your gate installed within the week, with a full warranty behind it."A CUSTOM SOLUTION FOR EVERY PROPERTYInteractive Gates & Security custom-fabricates every gate to fit the specific property — from swing gates and sliding gates to custom iron and aluminum designs built to handle the Pacific Northwest climate. Each " driveway gate installation in the Seattle area " includes professional automation, smart home integration with app control, wireless keypads, video intercoms, and safety sensors, plus full permitting in compliance with local codes.Every installation is completed by licensed crews and backed by the company's reputation for craftsmanship — the same reputation that has earned Interactive Gates & Security more than 800 completed installations and a 5-star rating across the region.SERVING THESE COMMUNITIES AND MOREThe same-week installation guarantee is now available to homeowners in Gig Harbor, Bonney Lake, Lake Tapps, Lakewood, Ravensdale, Covington, Maple Valley, Issaquah, Cottage Lake, Clearview, Woodinville, Carnation, Redmond, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Fall City, Maltby, Duvall, Mill Creek, Ames Lake, Mirrormont, Shadow Lake, Three Lakes, Kirkland, and surrounding King and Pierce County communities.Homeowners in these communities are invited to request a free on-site estimate from "Interactive Gates & Security" at interactivegates.com or by calling the Seattle office directly at (425) 900-6083.About Interactive Gates & SecurityInteractive Gates & Security is Washington State's #1 rated electric gate installation company and an official LiftMaster Verified Dealer, with 800+ completed residential and commercial projects across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. The company specializes in custom electric driveway gates, smart home integration, HOA access control, and commercial gate installation — serving Gig Harbor, Woodinville, Maple Valley, Redmond, Kirkland, Issaquah, Duvall, Carnation, and all surrounding Puget Sound communities. Licensed, bonded, and fully insured in Washington State.

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