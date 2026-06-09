Interactive Gates & Security Secures HOA and Commercial Gate Contracts Across Three Washington Counties

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Interactive Gates & Security named preferred gate contractor for HOA and commercial properties across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties in Washington State.

The commercial gate market in Washington State is underserved. We built a full commercial division with 24/7 dispatch because HOA boards need a partner they can rely on.” — Adam

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Interactive Gates & Security ", Washington State's highest-rated electric gate installation company, has announced the expansion of its commercial and HOA gate division — securing preferred vendor agreements with property management firms and homeowner associations across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. The move positions the company as the dominant commercial gate contractor in the Pacific Northwest, serving a combined service area that spans from Tacoma and Gig Harbor in the south to Everett, Marysville, and Snohomish in the north.The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Seattle-based company, which has completed more than 800 gate installations across Washington State and now operates dedicated commercial and HOA service teams with 24/7 dispatch support — a capability no other gate company in the Pacific Northwest currently offers at this scale.---A GROWING DEMAND FOR COMMERCIAL GATE SYSTEMS ACROSS THE PACIFIC NORTHWESTAcross King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties, demand for " commercial gate installation in Seattle " and surrounding communities is accelerating. HOA communities in Bellevue, Sammamish, and Kirkland are upgrading aging access control systems. Commercial properties in Tacoma, Puyallup, and Federal Way are investing in automated security gate systems to reduce liability and increase property value. Business parks, warehouses, and industrial facilities across Everett, Lynnwood, and Mukilteo are modernizing perimeter security with high-spec electric sliding gates and card-access entry systems."The commercial and HOA gate market in Washington State is underserved," said Adam, founder of Interactive Gates & Security. "Most gate companies focus on residential jobs. We've built an entire commercial division — dedicated crews, dedicated account managers, 24/7 dispatch — because HOA boards and property managers need a partner they can actually rely on, not just a contractor who shows up once and disappears."---WHAT SETS INTERACTIVE GATES & SECURITY APART IN THE COMMERCIAL MARKET Best HOA gate installation " requires a level of compliance, coordination, and post-installation support that most residential gate companies simply cannot deliver. Interactive Gates & Security has built its commercial division around three core differentiators that no competitor in the Pacific Northwest currently matches:24/7 Dispatch Support — Commercial clients and HOA managers receive around-the-clock emergency response. A malfunctioning gate at a gated community or commercial facility is a security and liability emergency. Interactive Gates & Security guarantees same-day response for all commercial service calls across its three-county coverage area.Full Permitting and Code Compliance — Every commercial gate installation is fully permitted and compliant with local fire department access requirements, Washington State building codes, and ADA regulations across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. The company handles all permitting in-house, removing the burden from HOA boards and property managers entirely.Dedicated Commercial Packages — Unlike residential installations, commercial and HOA gate systems require high-cycle operators, heavy-duty hardware, and access control integration. Interactive Gates & Security installs industry-leading commercial operators from LiftMaster, FAAC, and DoorKing — built to handle thousands of daily cycles — with keypad, intercom, key fob, and license plate recognition access options.---SERVING WASHINGTON STATE'S FASTEST-GROWING COMMERCIAL CORRIDORSInteractive Gates & Security's commercial and HOA division now actively serves property managers, HOA boards, general contractors, and commercial developers across Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Auburn, Federal Way, Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Puyallup, Bonney Lake, Lakewood, Everett, Lynnwood, Mukilteo, Edmonds, Bothell, Mill Creek, Snohomish, and Marysville.Property managers and HOA boards across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties are invited to request a free commercial site assessment at interactivegates.com or by contacting the commercial division directly at (425) 900-6083.---About Interactive Gates & SecurityInteractive Gates & Security is Washington State's #1 rated electric gate installation company, with 800+ completed residential and commercial projects across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. The company specializes in custom driveway gate systems, HOA access control, commercial gate installation, and 24/7 commercial dispatch support — serving Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Gig Harbor, Bellevue, and all surrounding Puget Sound communities. Licensed, bonded, and fully insured in Washington State.

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