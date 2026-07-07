Interactive Gates & Security Named Official LiftMaster Verified Dealer for Automatic Gate Installation in Seattle Region

over 800+ homeowners selected Interactive Gates Seattle Custom electric driveway gate installed by Interactive Gates & Security in the greater Seattle area — serving Gig Harbor, Bellevue, Woodinville, Issaquah, and all of King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. Custom wood sliding gate installed by Interactive Gates & Security — premium automated driveway gate systems for luxury homes across Seattle, Bellevue, Gig Harbor, Woodinville, and the greater Puget Sound region.

Seattle-Tacoma's top-rated gate company earns official LiftMaster Verified Dealer status for automatic and electric gate installation across Puget Sound.

Becoming a LiftMaster Verified Dealer confirms what our customers across Seattle area already know — we hold ourselves to the highest standard in the industry. Certified expertise, not guesswork.” — Adam

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive Gates & Security , the Pacific Northwest's highest-rated gate company, has been named an official LiftMaster Verified Dealer — a distinction held by only a select group of certified installers nationwide. The certification recognizes the company's expertise in automatic gate installation and electric gate systems across the greater Seattle-Tacoma area, including King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.LiftMaster is the most trusted name in gate automation in North America. Earning Verified Dealer status means Interactive Gates & Security has met LiftMaster's rigorous standards for technical expertise, professional installation quality, and customer service — giving Seattle-area homeowners, HOA communities, and commercial property owners direct access to factory-certified automatic gate installation.WHAT THIS MEANS FOR SEATTLE-AREA PROPERTY OWNERSFor homeowners searching for automatic gate installation in Seattle , the LiftMaster Verified Dealer badge is more than a logo — it is a guarantee. It means every gate operator is installed by factory-trained technicians, backed by genuine LiftMaster parts, and covered by industry-leading warranties."Becoming a LiftMaster Verified Dealer is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said Adam, founder of Interactive Gates & Security. "It confirms what our customers across Seattle and Tacoma already know — we hold ourselves to the highest standard in the industry. When someone invests in an automatic gate for their home or business, they deserve certified expertise, not guesswork."With more than 800 completed installations and a 5-star rating, Interactive Gates & Security has built its reputation on custom fabrication, precision automation, and reliable service. The company specializes in electric gate installation for luxury homes, gated communities, and commercial properties throughout the Puget Sound region.A TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR EVERY TYPE OF AUTOMATIC GATEAs a LiftMaster Verified Dealer, Interactive Gates & Security offers complete, turnkey electric gate installation — from initial design and custom metal fabrication to automation, access control, and smart home integration. Every project includes professional structural setup, LiftMaster gate operators, and full permitting in compliance with local fire department and building codes across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.The company's automatic gate systems feature app control for iOS and Android, wireless keypads, video intercoms, remote access, battery backup, and safety sensors. Whether a homeowner in Bellevue wants a custom iron swing gate, a Gig Harbor estate needs a sliding driveway gate, or an HOA community in Sammamish requires a full access control system, Interactive Gates & Security delivers a factory-certified solution built to last.SERVING THE ENTIRE PUGET SOUND REGIONInteractive Gates & Security provides automatic gate installation and electric gate services across Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Gig Harbor, Kirkland, Woodinville, Issaquah, Sammamish, Everett, Puyallup, Bonney Lake, Snohomish, Renton, Bothell, Federal Way, Mercer Island, and all surrounding Puget Sound communities.Beyond residential installations, the company operates a dedicated commercial and HOA division offering electric gate systems with 24/7 dispatch support — serving property managers, homeowner associations, and commercial developers throughout Washington State.Homeowners, HOA boards, and property managers interested in automatic gate installation from a certified LiftMaster Verified Dealer are invited to request a free on-site estimate at interactivegates.com or by calling the Seattle office directly at (425) 900-6083.About Interactive Gates & SecurityInteractive Gates & Security is Washington State's #1 rated electric gate installation company and an official LiftMaster Verified Dealer, with 800+ completed residential and commercial projects across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. The company specializes in custom automatic gate systems, electric driveway gates, smart home integration, HOA access control, and commercial gate installation — serving Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Gig Harbor, Bellevue, and all surrounding Puget Sound communities. Licensed, bonded, and fully insured in Washington State.

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