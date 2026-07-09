TESCO Expands TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform with New Model 6440 Three-Phase Voltage Synthesizer

TESCO Metering Logo TESCO Metering CAT# 6440 three phase voltage synthesizer

The TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform gives utilities a flexible solution for revenue meter commissioning, site verification, and advanced field diagnostics

The Model 6440 gives technicians a highly accurate, portable 3 phase voltage source that integrates seamlessly with the 6330 Meter Site Analyzer.” — Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As electric utilities continue modernizing the grid with advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), distributed energy resources (DERs), electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and increasingly sophisticated distribution systems, field technicians require testing equipment that is as adaptable as the systems they maintain. Responding to that need, TESCO Metering today announced the Model 6440 Three-Phase Voltage Synthesizer, the newest expansion of the TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform The TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform is designed to provide utilities with a flexible, modular approach to field testing. Anchored by the proven TESCO 6330 Meter Site Analyzer and now expanded with the new Model 6440 Three-Phase Voltage Synthesizer, the platform delivers laboratory-grade testing capabilities in a portable, field-ready solution. By separating voltage generation from measurement and analysis, utilities can configure the right combination of instruments for each application without the size, weight, or complexity of traditional integrated testing systems."Utilities continue to invest in smarter grids, advanced metering technologies, and increasingly complex electrical infrastructure," said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. "The expansion of the TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform with the Model 6440 gives technicians a highly accurate, portable three-phase voltage source that integrates seamlessly with the 6330 Meter Site Analyzer. Together, they provide utilities with a scalable platform for commissioning, validating, and maintaining today's sophisticated revenue metering systems while giving customers the flexibility to expand their testing capabilities as their needs evolve."A Smarter Approach to Portable Meter TestingTraditional field testing often requires technicians to transport large, integrated testing systems or depend on available utility voltage to perform commissioning and troubleshooting. The TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform takes a different approach by allowing technicians to deploy only the equipment needed for the task at hand.The Model 6440 provides a programmable, isolated three-phase voltage source, while the 6330 Meter Site Analyzer performs comprehensive measurement and analysis, including voltage, current, phase angle, burden, harmonics, and overall meter accuracy. Together, the instruments create a complete portable solution for commissioning, validating, troubleshooting, and maintaining revenue metering installations throughout the utility system.Whether technicians require voltage simulation alone or a complete meter testing solution, the modular architecture of the TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform provides the flexibility to support a broad range of field applications while reducing equipment weight, simplifying transportation, and protecting existing investments as testing requirements evolve.Engineered for Modern Utility ApplicationsPurpose-built for revenue metering and distribution system testing, the Model 6440 generates programmable three-phase voltage outputs from 69 to 480 VAC, supports both 50 Hz and 60 Hz systems, and delivers 100 VA per phase with ±0.5% voltage setting accuracy and less than 3% total harmonic distortion (THD).The synthesizer supports multiple utility service configurations commonly encountered in the field, including:• 69/120 V WYE• 120/208 V WYE• 120/240 V DELTA• 277/480 V WYE• 240/480 V DELTAFeaturing an FPGA-controlled architecture, isolated Class-D amplifier design, integrated surge protection, and rugged field-ready construction, the Model 6440 delivers precise, repeatable voltage generation for demanding utility environments. The unit operates from a standard 120 VAC power source and provides technicians with laboratory-grade performance in a highly portable package.One Platform. Multiple Utility Applications.The TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform supports a wide range of field applications, including:• Revenue meter commissioning• Meter installation verification• Revenue meter accuracy testing• Intertie meter testing• Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) validation• Distributed energy resource (DER) interconnection testing• Power quality investigations• Site acceptance testing• Preventive maintenance• Meter troubleshooting• Utility workforce trainingThe platform supports both electromechanical and solid-state revenue metering technologies, enabling utilities to standardize field testing procedures across legacy infrastructure and modern smart metering deployments.Built for the Future of Utility MeteringAs utilities continue expanding investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, electric vehicle infrastructure, and digital distribution networks, accurate field verification has become increasingly critical to ensuring reliable system performance and billing accuracy.The TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform provides utilities with a scalable foundation for portable field testing, combining precision voltage generation with advanced measurement and analysis in a modular architecture that grows alongside utility requirements. By expanding the platform with the new Model 6440 Three-Phase Voltage Synthesizer, TESCO continues to deliver innovative solutions that improve safety, increase operational efficiency, and help utilities maintain the highest standards of metering accuracy.For more information about the TESCO Portable Meter Testing Platform and the Model 6440 Three-Phase Voltage Synthesizer, visit www.tescometering.com About TESCOMeteringFounded in 1904, TESCO Metering is the industry leader in electric utility metering equipment, meter testing solutions, and engineered utility systems. For more than a century, utilities across North America and around the world have trusted TESCO for accurate measurement, field-proven durability, and continuous innovation that strengthens grid reliability and operational performance.TESCO designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of meter test boards, field test equipment, artificial loads, burdens, test switches, optical probes, AMI communication tools, EVSE accuracy test instruments, statistical sampling systems, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, meter shop infrastructure, and custom engineered systems. Our solutions support every stage of utility metering, from field testing and lab diagnostics to shop layout, process optimization, and regulatory compliance support.Backed by over 120 years of metering expertise, TESCO engineers and manufactures its products in the USA and provides unmatched technical service, training, and lifecycle support. Utilities rely on TESCO’s deep knowledge of ANSI and IEC meter standards, accuracy testing, instrument transformer evaluation, smart meter performance, and grid modernization requirements to ensure safe, reliable, and precise metering operations.TESCO Metering is committed to advancing the industry with high-quality manufacturing, vertically integrated production, ISO-certified processes, and customer-driven innovation. From field technicians to metering managers and standards engineers, TESCO empowers utility professionals with solutions that deliver Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

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