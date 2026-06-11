TESCO Metering Launches Universal SIM Card for AMI Networks and Expands the TESCO AMI Adaptiv™ Ecosystem

TESCO Metering Logo TESCO Metering Adaptiv AMI Ecosystem

New carrier-agnostic solution strengthens AMI 2.0, Private LTE, and grid modernization while providing utilities with a flexible, interoperable AMI ecosystem

We believe utilities deserve an AMI platform that adapts to their operational requirements rather than forcing them into technology lock-in.” — Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO Metering, the industry leader in utility metering equipment, AMI technologies, and meter testing solutions, today announced the launch of the TESCO Universal SIM Card for AMI Networks, a carrier-agnostic connectivity solution designed to simplify Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployments, improve communications resiliency, and help utilities accelerate grid modernization initiatives.The TESCO Universal SIM Card is the newest component of the TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem™, an integrated platform of AMI software, communications technologies, interoperability tools, and utility data management solutions engineered to give utilities greater flexibility in how they deploy, operate, and evolve their metering infrastructure.As utilities across North America invest billions of dollars in AMI 2.0 programs, grid modernization, distributed energy resources (DERs), electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced outage management systems, communications flexibility has become a critical requirement for long-term AMI success.The TESCO Universal SIM Card allows supported AMI devices to automatically connect to the strongest available cellular carrier network without requiring utilities to select a single carrier strategy, manage multiple SIM inventories, or redesign communications infrastructure as network conditions change."Utilities should not be forced to choose between communications flexibility and operational simplicity," said Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO Metering. "The TESCO Universal SIM Card removes one of the most common barriers to AMI deployment while reinforcing our broader vision for the TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem. We believe utilities deserve an AMI platform that adapts to their operational requirements rather than forcing them into technology lock-in."Solving One of AMI's Most Persistent ChallengesFor many utilities, communications planning has become one of the most complex aspects of AMI deployment.Traditional AMI architectures often require utilities to:• Evaluate carrier coverage territory by territory• Maintain multiple communications contracts• Stock carrier-specific SIM inventories• Design networks around coverage gaps• Reconfigure communications infrastructure as technologies evolve• Manage increasing complexity during phased AMI deploymentsThese challenges can become particularly significant for investor-owned utilities, municipal utilities, electric cooperatives, water utilities, gas utilities, and utilities operating across geographically diverse service territories.The TESCO Universal SIM Card helps utilities simplify deployment and operations by providing:• Access to multiple carrier networks through a single solution• Improved communications coverage across mixed service territories• Reduced communications planning complexity• Simplified procurement and inventory management• Greater deployment flexibility• Enhanced network resiliency• Improved scalability for future AMI expansionIntroducing the TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem™While the Universal SIM Card provides a powerful communications advantage, it is only one component of a broader strategy designed to help utilities modernize metering infrastructure while preserving flexibility for future technology evolution.The TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem was developed to address a growing challenge facing utilities: how to deploy an AMI platform that remains adaptable as communications technologies, regulatory requirements, customer expectations, and grid modernization initiatives continue to evolve.Unlike traditional AMI architectures that can create dependency on a single communications path or vendor ecosystem, TESCO AMI Adaptiv was designed around interoperability, flexibility, and utility choice.The ecosystem supports a variety of communications architectures and deployment models including:• Public cellular AMI networks• Private LTE (PLTE) utility networks• Hybrid PLTE and cellular deployments• Fiber-backed mesh architectures using FiberHub™• Direct-to-meter LTE connectivity through DirectConnect™• Future 5G-enabled utility communications• Multi-network AMI architectures• Mixed vendor communications environments• Electric, water, and gas metering applicationsThis flexibility allows utilities to build communications strategies that align with operational objectives rather than vendor limitations.A Complete AMI Platform for Modern UtilitiesAt the center of the ecosystem is the TESCO AMI Adaptiv platform, which provides utilities with a unified environment for meter communications, device management, system visibility, and operational analytics.Key capabilities include:• Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) management• ANSI C12.22 communications support• Smart meter communications management• Remote meter reading and diagnostics• Over-the-air firmware management• Meter event monitoring• Outage visibility and notification support• Geographic system mapping and visualization• Multi-commodity metering support• Utility system integrations• Secure cloud-hosted architectureThe platform is designed to help utilities improve operational efficiency while providing the scalability necessary to support future smart grid initiatives.Extending Connectivity Beyond Traditional AMI ArchitecturesThe TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem is designed to support a variety of deployment models that address real-world utility communications challenges across electric, water, and gas applications.TESCO DirectConnect™: Solving AMI Coverage GapsFor utilities facing isolated communication dead zones, legacy AMR replacement projects, unsupported cellular technologies, or difficult-to-reach service locations, TESCO DirectConnect™ provides a simple and effective solution.DirectConnect is an integrated under-the-glass LTE cellular modem that seamlessly links utility meters to either an existing AMI system or the Adaptiv zero-infrastructure AMI platform. By leveraging true IP pass-through technology, DirectConnect provides always-on connectivity that enables utilities to access meter data, diagnostics, outage notifications, and operational status information in real time.The platform integrates with widely deployed utility software environments including Itron MV-90™, Aclara MeterMate™, Trilliant UnitySuite™, and Trilliant PrimeRead™, helping utilities improve operational visibility while extending the life of existing metering assets.DirectConnect enables utilities to fill AMI communication gaps quickly and cost effectively while replacing legacy 2G and 3G communications technologies that are no longer supported by major cellular carriers. Secure ANSI C12.22 encryption, over-the-air updates, and bidirectional LTE communications provide a scalable bridge between legacy deployments and next-generation AMI architectures.TESCO FiberHub™: Maximizing Existing Fiber InvestmentsFor utilities that have invested in fiber infrastructure, TESCO FiberHub™ provides a highly scalable communications platform that leverages high-bandwidth fiber backhaul while reducing dependence on cellular communications.FiberHub utilizes fiber-connected hub devices that communicate with clusters of Adaptiv LEAF™ devices through a secure RF mesh network. This architecture allows a single hub to support large deployments while extending communications coverage through multiple mesh hops across a service territory.The solution enables utilities to capitalize on existing fiber investments while lowering operational communications costs, increasing network resiliency, and improving deployment flexibility. FiberHub is ideally suited for municipal utilities, electric cooperatives, campuses, industrial facilities, and service territories where fiber infrastructure is already available.With secure communications, over-the-air firmware updates, outage notification capabilities, battery-backed operation, and future cellular uplink expansion options, FiberHub provides utilities with a flexible and scalable foundation for modern AMI deployments.Built for AMI 2.0 and Grid Edge IntelligenceThe next generation of AMI is extending far beyond automated meter reading.Utilities increasingly require infrastructure capable of supporting:• Real-time operational awareness• Grid edge intelligence• Distributed energy resource visibility• Electric vehicle charging growth• Demand response programs• Enhanced outage management• Advanced customer engagement initiatives• Data-driven grid optimizationIndustry analysts and utility leaders increasingly recognize that future AMI architectures will rely on hybrid communications models that balance latency, scalability, interoperability, resiliency, and lifecycle cost.The TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem was designed with this future in mind.By combining flexible communications infrastructure, carrier-agnostic connectivity, fiber-enabled networking, utility-focused software, and open interoperability principles, TESCO enables utilities to evolve their AMI investments without being constrained by a single communications technology or vendor strategy.Supporting Utility Modernization Today and TomorrowWhether a utility is replacing legacy AMR systems, upgrading a first-generation AMI deployment, implementing Private LTE, expanding smart meter coverage, leveraging existing fiber infrastructure, or building a next-generation AMI 2.0 architecture, the TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem provides a scalable foundation for long-term success."Utilities are increasingly looking for communications flexibility without sacrificing reliability," added Lawton. "Whether that means leveraging a Universal SIM Card, extending coverage through DirectConnect, utilizing existing fiber infrastructure with FiberHub, or deploying a hybrid AMI architecture, the TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem gives utilities the freedom to build the communications network that best supports their operational objectives.""AMI should be viewed as an ecosystem rather than a collection of individual technologies. The combination of the TESCO Universal SIM Card, DirectConnect, FiberHub, and the TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem gives utilities the flexibility, interoperability, and resiliency needed to support today's operational requirements while preparing for tomorrow's grid."AvailabilityThe TESCO Universal SIM Card for AMI Networks is available immediately as part of the TESCO AMI Adaptiv Ecosystem.Utilities interested in learning more about the TESCO Universal SIM Card, DirectConnect, FiberHub, AMI Adaptiv, AMI 2.0 communications strategies, Private LTE integration, utility interoperability solutions, and grid modernization initiatives are encouraged to contact TESCO Metering.For more information, visit:About TESCO MeteringFounded in 1904, TESCO Metering is the industry leader in electric utility metering equipment, meter testing solutions, and engineered utility systems. For more than a century, utilities across North America and around the world have trusted TESCO for accurate measurement, field-proven durability, and continuous innovation that strengthens grid reliability and operational performance.TESCO designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of meter test boards, field test equipment, artificial loads, burdens, test switches, optical probes, AMI communication tools, EVSE accuracy test instruments, statistical sampling systems, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, meter shop infrastructure, and custom engineered systems. Our solutions support every stage of utility metering, from field testing and lab diagnostics to shop layout, process optimization, and regulatory compliance support.Backed by over 120 years of metering expertise, TESCO engineers its products in the USA and provides unmatched technical service, training, and lifecycle support. Utilities rely on TESCO's deep knowledge of ANSI and IEC meter standards, accuracy testing, instrument transformer evaluation, smart meter performance, and grid modernization requirements to ensure safe, reliable, and precise metering operations.TESCO Metering is committed to advancing the industry with high-quality manufacturing, vertically integrated production, ISO-certified processes, and customer-driven innovation. From field technicians to metering managers and standards engineers, TESCO empowers utility professionals with solutions that deliver Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

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