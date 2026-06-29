TESCO Strengthens Customer Confidence Through ISO 9001, ISO 17025, and ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

TESCO Metering Logo TESCO Metering holds enterprise-wide ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, along with its ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation.

Internationally recognized standards validate TESCO's commitment to quality, technical competence, and cybersecurity across its utility solutions portfolio.

Maintaining ISO 9001 certification, ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates our long-term commitment to providing utilities with reliable solutions” — Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO Metering, a leading provider of metering equipment, meter testing solutions, field services, technical training, and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solutions, today announced the continued maintenance of its enterprise-wide ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, along with its ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation.Together, these internationally recognized standards demonstrate TESCO's commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, technically valid testing and calibration results, and a comprehensive, risk-based approach to information security that supports utility customers throughout North America and around the world.As utilities modernize infrastructure, deploy Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), strengthen cybersecurity programs, and manage increasingly complex regulatory requirements, the need for trusted partners has never been greater. TESCO's integrated management systems provide customers with confidence that products, services, testing activities, and information management processes are governed by rigorous international standards."Trust is earned through consistent performance, technical competence, and responsible stewardship of information," said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. "Maintaining ISO 9001 certification, ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates our long-term commitment to providing utilities with reliable solutions, accurate results, and secure business practices that help them operate with confidence."Protecting Information Through ISO/IEC 27001As utilities continue to digitize operations, expand Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and deploy connected technologies, cybersecurity and data privacy have become mission-critical priorities.TESCO maintains an Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified to ISO/IEC 27001, the globally recognized standard for information security management. The ISMS provides a comprehensive, risk-based framework that helps protect customer information, business information, and critical operational data through structured governance, documented processes, and continual improvement.TESCO's ISMS is audited internally and externally by independent certification bodies and addresses people, processes, technology, and governance across the organization.The system includes:• Enterprise-wide information security controls• Cybersecurity risk assessment and mitigation processes• Data privacy protection measures• Compliance with applicable legal, regulatory, and statutory requirements• Executive management oversight and continual improvement activitiesTESCO's current Statement of Applicability, dated January 6, 2026, includes all ISO/IEC 27001 Annex controls and reflects the organization's comprehensive approach to information security and cybersecurity risk management.Ensuring Technical Competence Through ISO 17025ISO 17025 is the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories and serves as the global benchmark for laboratory competence.TESCO's ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation demonstrates that testing and calibration activities are performed using validated methods, controlled processes, qualified personnel, and traceable measurements that produce technically valid results.For utility customers, ISO 17025 accreditation provides confidence that:• Testing and calibration activities meet internationally accepted standards• Measurement results are accurate, repeatable, and traceable• Laboratory personnel possess demonstrated technical competence• Equipment and procedures are regularly evaluated and maintained• Results can be trusted for critical metering and utility applicationsThis accreditation reinforces TESCO's longstanding reputation as a trusted technical authority within the utility metering industry.Delivering Operational Excellence Through ISO 9001ISO 9001 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard and establishes a framework for process consistency, customer focus, risk management, corrective action, and continual improvement.TESCO's ISO 9001-certified Quality Management System helps ensure:• Consistent product and service quality• Strong process control and operational discipline• Continuous improvement throughout the organization• Increased customer satisfaction and responsiveness• Reduced operational risk and enhanced efficiencyBy maintaining ISO 9001 certification, TESCO demonstrates a company-wide commitment to meeting customer requirements while continually improving performance across every aspect of its operations.A Foundation for Continuous ImprovementMaintaining ISO 9001 certification, ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification requires ongoing internal audits, management reviews, risk assessments, corrective actions, and continual improvement activities.Together, these internationally recognized standards create a robust operational framework that strengthens customer trust while helping TESCO:• Reduce operational and cybersecurity risk• Improve organizational efficiency and effectiveness• Support regulatory and compliance requirements• Enhance business resilience and sustainability• Deliver reliable, secure, and technically competent solutions to the utility industryThis integrated management approach enables TESCO to continuously improve its products, services, testing activities, and information security practices while providing customers with confidence that they are partnering with an organization committed to operational excellence.For utilities, meter service providers, manufacturers, and energy organizations, TESCO's maintenance of ISO 9001 certification, ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification provides assurance that the company operates under internationally recognized standards for quality, laboratory competence, and information security. Together, these standards help customers reduce risk, improve compliance, strengthen cybersecurity readiness, and maintain confidence in critical metering operations and infrastructure investments.For mor information, please visit www.tescometering.com About TESCO MeteringFounded in 1904, TESCO Metering is the industry leader in electric utility metering equipment, meter testing solutions, field services, technical training, and engineered utility systems. For more than 120 years, electric utilities, meter service providers, manufacturers, and energy organizations have trusted TESCO to improve safety, accuracy, reliability, and operational performance across the meter lifecycle.TESCO designs, manufactures, and supports a comprehensive portfolio of metering products and solutions, including meter testing systems, field test equipment, artificial loads, burdens, test switches, optical probes, AMI deployment and communication solutions, EVSE testing equipment, statistical sampling systems, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, meter shop infrastructure, and custom engineered systems.TESCO maintains enterprise-wide ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, as well as ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to quality management, technical competence, and information security. These internationally recognized standards help ensure reliable products and services, technically valid results, and secure business practices for customers throughout the utility industry.Headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, TESCO serves customers throughout North America and around the world with innovative solutions, expert technical support, and a commitment to continuous improvement.Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

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