INFINITI Launches Updated Fuel Efficiency Training Program to Help Fleets Reduce Fuel Waste and Control Operating Costs

Fuel Efficiency Training Program

Cut fuel waste with INFINITI’s updated 25-video Fuel Efficiency Training Program, built to improve MPG, reduce idling, and help fleets save.

Fuel cost is influenced by driving behaviors, not just fuel prices” — Woody O’Dell

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI Fleet Safety Training has launched its updated Fuel Efficiency Training Program, a video training package built to help fleets reinforce the driving habits that reduce fuel waste, improve miles per gallon, and create measurable cost savings across their operation.

Fuel remains one of the largest controllable expenses in fleet operations. While fleets cannot control diesel price volatility, they can control the daily behaviors that influence fuel use, including idling, speed consistency, route planning, tire pressure, vehicle condition, and cargo distribution.

INFINITI’s updated program gives fleets a structured way to address those behaviors through short, focused training modules that are easy to assign, track, and repeat over time.

“Fuel cost is influenced by more than fuel prices,” said Woody O’Dell of INFINITI Fleet Safety Training. “Driver habits, route decisions, idling time, and vehicle conditions all affect how much a fleet spends each week. This program was built to help fleets reinforce the behaviors that reduce waste and turn everyday driving decisions into measurable savings.”

The updated Fuel Efficiency Training Program has been expanded from 9 videos to 25 short training modules and is available as part of the full INFINITI learning management system or as a standalone program. The recommended delivery schedule allows fleets to assign one video per week for six months or one video every other week for one year. Consistent reinforcement over time helps to set fuel-efficient driving behaviors.

Program topics include:

-Idle reduction and alternatives to idling

-Route management and out-of-route miles

-Speed control, cruise control, and coasting

-Tire pressure, inspections, and vehicle condition

-Cargo distribution and weight balance

-Progressive shifting and tachometer use

-Fuel optimization and ROI

Documented performance improvements from structured fuel efficiency reinforcement have ranged from 3.9% to 13.3% fuel savings. One fleet saw a 4% fuel cost reduction, saving approximately $8,000 per week on fuel. Another client reported a 3.5% fuel savings after assigning INFINITI’s Fuel Efficiency training videos, moving from 6.25 MPG to 6.47 MPG and saving more than $60,000 in one year.

The program is designed for ongoing reinforcement rather than a one-time reminder. Through INFINITI’s cloud-based training platform, managers can assign modules, monitor completion, export reports, and keep fuel-saving habits visible across the fleet.

Fuel-efficient driving can also support safer driving. When drivers manage speed, reduce unnecessary idling, and operate with smoother inputs, they reinforce habits tied to lower fuel use and stronger overall performance. Route planning and vehicle awareness further support that same discipline across the fleet.

Fleets interested in the updated Fuel Efficiency Training Program can visit infinitifleetsafety.com or call 972-232-7305 to request more information.

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