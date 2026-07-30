INFINITI Announces Motive Integration Focused on Corrective Action, Driver Coaching, and Documented Follow-Through

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training Integrates With Motive and Samsara

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training Integrates With Motive and Samsara

INFINITI integrates with Motive to automate driver coaching, corrective training & documentation, helping fleets ensure follow-through & safe performance

This integration creates a clear path from event to action, so corrective training is assigned, tracked, and documented instead of getting delayed or missed.”
— Jay Wommack, President and CEO of INFINITI

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI Fleet Safety, a provider of behavior-based driver training, announced a new integration with Motive that connects driver performance events directly to targeted corrective training inside the INFINITI platform.

For many fleets, the challenge is not identifying unsafe behavior. The challenge is making sure the behavior is addressed every time, with a response that is consistent, documented, and tied to the individual driver.

The INFINITI integration is built to close that gap.

When qualifying driver performance events occur, fleets can automatically assign training based on defined standards. The integration also supports user synchronization, group synchronization, and assignment notifications, helping fleets connect event detection, driver communication, and corrective action in one workflow.

This allows safety teams to move from scattered follow-up to a more disciplined coaching process.

“Too many fleets are still relying on manual follow-up after serious driver events,” said Jay Wommack, President and CEO of INFINITI. “This integration creates a clear path from event to action, so corrective training is assigned, tracked, and documented instead of getting delayed or missed.”

The integration is designed to support a fleet’s own safety program. Organizations can define which events trigger action, how quickly training is assigned, and how repeat behaviors are handled over time.

By linking driver events to structured follow-through, INFINITI helps fleets reinforce expectations, strengthen accountability, and maintain a record of corrective action training that supports safer performance.

The Motive integration is available to INFINITI clients. They can reach out to their dedicated INFINITI Client Success Representative to set up the API.

Lydia Wommack
Vertical Alliance Group
972-232-7305
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Lydia Wommack
Vertical Alliance Group
972-232-7305
Company/Organization
Vertical Alliance Group, Inc.
P.O. Box 780
Texarkana, Texas, 75504
United States
972-232-7305
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INFINITI Fleet Safety Training is a leading provider of online training and safety management solutions for the transportation industry and beyond. With 27 years of experience, we served more than 350,000 active users monthly across various industries. Our learning management system (LMS) offers a vast library of 1,500+ expert videos covering critical business and safety topics, and has delivered over 191+ million training sessions to date. The platform is customizable, mobile-friendly, and accessible anytime, anywhere; promoting best practices for improved productivity, safety, and company culture. INFINITI has a proven track record of reducing accidents, violations, and driver turnover while increasing profitability and litigation protection. Our comprehensive solutions include onboarding, ongoing training, and corrective action modules, supported by a dedicated client success team to ensure measurable ROI and achievement of unique training goals. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://infinitifleetsafety.com or call (972) 232-7305. Fleet Safety Training Management System Home | INFINITI INFINITI Fleet Safety Training delivers measurable ROI with easy LMS, short videos, digital checklists, and proven tools to reduce risk and costs.

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