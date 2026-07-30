INFINITI Announces Samsara Integration to Turn High-Volume Safety Data Into Structured Training Automation

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training Integrates With Samsara and Motive

INFINITI’s Samsara integration turns safety event data into automated training workflows that reduce admin work and improve safety compliance.

Safety data only matters when it leads to a clear next step” — Jay Wommack, President and CEO of INFINITI

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI Fleet Safety Training, a provider of online driver training focused on delivering a Return on Safety through structured, consistent training, announced a new integration with Samsara that transforms safety event data into configurable, automated training workflows.

Fleets today are flooded with event data. The issue is not visibility. It is what happens next.

Without structure, large volumes of alerts, event types, and safety signals can overwhelm safety teams and create inconsistencies in how issues are handled across the operation. INFINITI’s Samsara integration is designed to reduce that burden by turning selected events into training assignments automatically.

The integration supports configurable rules around safety events, driver thresholds, time windows, and assignment timing, giving fleets a practical way to decide which behaviors matter most and how those behaviors should be addressed.

It also supports driver synchronization, group synchronization, and assignment messaging, helping fleets keep training aligned with the way their operations are already organized.

“Safety data only matters when it leads to a clear next step,” said Jay Wommack, President and CEO of INFINITI. “This integration gives fleets a structured way to act on the right events, reduce administrative overload, and apply training more consistently across the organization.”

Rather than asking safety teams to sort through event volume manually, the integration helps standardize response and reinforce training where it is needed most.

By connecting Samsara event data to INFINITI’s safety training platform, fleets can create a more manageable, repeatable process for reinforcing safe behavior without adding unnecessary complexity to day-to-day operations.

The Samsara integration is available to INFINITI clients. It can be enabled by reaching out to their dedicated INFINITI Client Success Representative.

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