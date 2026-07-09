Applications now open for January ISP trooper academy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is accepting applications for its next trooper academy, which begins in mid-January. Completion of the academy is required to become an Idaho State Police Trooper.

The agency is seeking dedicated men and women committed to serving their communities, upholding the law and helping keep Idaho’s roads and communities safe. The greatest need for troopers is currently in the Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene regions.

The ISP academy provides comprehensive law enforcement training that includes Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training certification, along with agency-specific instruction. Recruits are paid employees throughout the academy, and lodging and meals are provided.

“We’re looking for individuals with strong character, a commitment to public service and a willingness to challenge themselves,” Hiring Capt. Jason Horst said. “Our academy is a demanding 22-week program, but if you make it through, you’ll join one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country and have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of Idahoans every day.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be U.S. citizens, possess a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license and meet all Idaho POST requirements. Successful applicants also must pass a comprehensive background investigation, polygraph examination, medical and psychological evaluations, physical fitness testing and drug screening.

Applications must be submitted by 4:59 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Sept. 18, 2026.

For complete qualifications, benefits and application instructions, visit this link.

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