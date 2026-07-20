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Fatal Motorcycle Crash North of Prichard

PRICHARD, ID

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash which occurred on July 19, 2026 at 7:25 P.M. along Coeur D’Alene River Road near milepost 29 north of Prichard, Idaho.

A 25 year-old-male from Hayden, Idaho, was driving a 2026 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle on Coeur D’Alene River Road near milepost 29. The rider failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and crashed along the shoulder sustaining fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene. The rider was wearing a helmet and riding boots at the time of the crash.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours while responders worked on the scene. Next of kin notification has been made. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, and Prichard/Murray Volunteer Fire Department.

562/4534

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho

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Fatal Motorcycle Crash North of Prichard

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