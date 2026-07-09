ColorCraft Named to Event Marketer's 2026 Fab 50 for Second Consecutive Year

ColorCraft has once again been named to Event Marketer's 2026 Fab 50 list, marking its second consecutive year earning this recognition.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColorCraft, a leader in custom trade show exhibit design and fabrication, has once again been named to Event Marketer's 2026 Fab 50, marking the company's second consecutive year earning a place among North America's premier exhibit and event fabrication firms.Compiled annually by Event Marketer, one of the industry's leading publications covering experiential marketing and live events, the Fab 50 recognizes exhibit builders that demonstrate excellence in fabrication, creativity, client service, and the ability to bring impactful brand experiences to life."This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the work our team delivers every day," said Doug Hughes, President and CEO of ColorCraft. "To be recognized by Event Marketer for a second consecutive year is an honor that speaks to the craftsmanship, creativity, and commitment our employees bring to every project. We're incredibly grateful to our clients for their continued trust and partnership."The announcement follows another significant milestone for ColorCraft, which was recently named to EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2026 Top 40 Exhibit Producers list, also for the second consecutive year. Together, these recognitions reinforce the company's continued momentum and commitment to delivering exceptional exhibit solutions for clients exhibiting across North America.For more than 25 years, ColorCraft has designed and fabricated award-winning custom exhibits and branded environments for organizations across healthcare, technology, manufacturing, construction, consumer products, and other industries. As an independent, debt-free company, ColorCraft combines financial stability with strategic exhibit design, engineering, in-house fabrication, logistics, installation, and multi-show program management to deliver turnkey solutions that help brands maximize their presence on the show floor."Being recognized by both Event Marketer and EXHIBITOR in back-to-back years is something our entire team is proud of," commented Joe Aquila, CMO at ColorCraft. "These honors reinforce the relationships we've built with our clients and partners while motivating us to continue raising the bar in creativity, execution, and service."The 2026 Fab 50 recognition further reflects ColorCraft's continued investment in its people, capabilities, and client partnerships as the company builds on its momentum heading into another year of industry-leading exhibit programs.About ColorCraftColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency with more than 25 years of experience in the trade show and experiential marketing industries. With facilities in Orlando, Las Vegas, and Dallas, ColorCraft provides strategic design, in-house fabrication, custom rental exhibits, and turnkey program management for clients nationwide. The company partners with leading brands across healthcare, technology, construction, beauty, and consumer industries to deliver thoughtfully designed, expertly executed experiential environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.