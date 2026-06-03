Complete Outdoor Living Launches Franchise Model, Now Accepting Florida Applicants

Complete Outdoor Living has launched its Florida franchise program and is now accepting qualified applicants to expand its proven outdoor kitchen model.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Outdoor Living, a premier outdoor kitchen design and fabrication company based in Central Florida, has announced the launch of its franchise program , with initial expansion focused exclusively within the state of Florida. The company is now accepting qualified applicants interested in bringing its proven business model to new markets across the region.The franchise offering builds on Complete Outdoor Living’s established reputation for high-end, customizable outdoor kitchens, combining in-house fabrication, premium appliances, and a turnkey installation process. Designed for scalability, the model provides franchisees with the systems, training, and operational support needed to deliver consistent, high-quality results.“Our goal is to grow in a way that maintains the quality and reputation we’ve built,” said David Walker, Complete Outdoor Living VP of Operations. “By launching a franchise model, we’re able to partner with individuals who share our standards and want to build something meaningful in their local markets, while leveraging a system that’s already been proven.”Complete Outdoor Living’s franchise model is tailored for entrepreneurs and operators seeking a structured path into the high-ticket outdoor living and home improvement space. Franchisees will benefit from established supplier relationships, manufacturing capabilities, design resources, and ongoing operational guidance, allowing them to focus on sales, client experience, and local market growth.The initial Florida-only rollout reflects the company’s strategic approach to expansion, ensuring strong regional support and operational consistency as the program develops.“This is an exciting next step for our business,” said Grant Hughes, General Manager. “We’ve built a model that resonates with homeowners and performs consistently, and we’re looking forward to working with partners who want to bring that same experience to their communities.”Complete Outdoor Living will continue to operate its Central Florida headquarters and production facility, supporting both company-owned and franchise locations as the network grows.About Complete Outdoor LivingComplete Outdoor Living is a premier outdoor kitchen design and fabrication company based in Central Florida. The company specializes in custom-built outdoor kitchens, offering a wide range of premium appliances, finishes, and configurations tailored to each client’s space. With in-house manufacturing and a focus on quality craftsmanship, Complete Outdoor Living delivers turnkey solutions designed for long-term performance and everyday enjoyment.

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