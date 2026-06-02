ColorCraft Promotes Brad Dorr to Director of Engineering

Brad Dorr | Director of Engineering | ColorCraft

ColorCraft has promoted Brad Dorr from Senior Technical Designer to Director of Engineering, strengthening leadership as the company continues to grow.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColorCraft, a leader in custom trade show exhibit design and fabrication, has announced the promotion of Brad Dorr to Director of Engineering. Brad previously served as Senior Technical Designer and steps into the role as part of a broader organizational evolution supporting the company’s continued growth.In his new position, Brad will lead ColorCraft’s engineering team, overseeing the development of technical drawings, construction documentation, and fabrication-ready solutions for custom exhibits and branded environments. He will work closely with design, production, and project management teams to ensure each concept is translated into precise, buildable execution.Brad has played a key role in supporting complex exhibit programs, known for his attention to detail and ability to bridge creative design with technical feasibility. His experience in developing detailed drawing sets and collaborating across departments has contributed to the successful delivery of projects across a wide range of industries.“Brad has consistently demonstrated the technical expertise and leadership we look for in this role,” said Doug Hughes, President and CEO of ColorCraft. “He understands how to take ambitious ideas and turn them into executable solutions, and he’s earned the trust of both our internal teams and our clients. We’re excited to see him step into this leadership position.”This promotion follows the recent advancement of Jorge Nieves to Vice President of Operations, reflecting ColorCraft’s continued investment in leadership development from within and its commitment to strengthening operations across engineering, production, and project execution.ColorCraft continues to invest in its team and organizational structure as part of its broader strategy to support increasingly complex exhibit programs and deliver consistent, high-quality results for clients nationwide.About ColorCraftColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency with more than 25 years of experience in the trade show and experiential marketing industries. With facilities in Orlando, Las Vegas, and Dallas, ColorCraft provides strategic design, in-house fabrication, custom rental exhibits, and turnkey program management for clients nationwide. The company partners with leading brands across healthcare, technology, construction, beauty, and consumer industries to deliver thoughtfully designed, expertly executed experiential environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.