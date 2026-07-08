Senate Bill 1413 Printer's Number 1872
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1872
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1413
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, MARTIN AND HAYWOOD,
JULY 8, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 8, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in other offenses, further providing
for the offense of invasion of privacy.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7507.1(a)(2) and (e) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 7507.1. Invasion of privacy.
(a) Offense defined.--Except as set forth in subsection (d),
a person commits the offense of invasion of privacy if he, for
the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any
person, knowingly does any of the following:
* * *
(2) Photographs, videotapes, electronically depicts,
films, generates or produces a visual depiction utilizing
artificial intelligence or otherwise records or personally
views the intimate parts, whether or not covered by clothing,
of another person without that person's knowledge and consent
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