Senate Bill 1413 Printer's Number 1872

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1872

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1413

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, MARTIN AND HAYWOOD,

JULY 8, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 8, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in other offenses, further providing

for the offense of invasion of privacy.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7507.1(a)(2) and (e) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 7507.1. Invasion of privacy.

(a) Offense defined.--Except as set forth in subsection (d),

a person commits the offense of invasion of privacy if he, for

the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any

person, knowingly does any of the following:

* * *

(2) Photographs, videotapes, electronically depicts,

films, generates or produces a visual depiction utilizing

artificial intelligence or otherwise records or personally

views the intimate parts, whether or not covered by clothing,

of another person without that person's knowledge and consent

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