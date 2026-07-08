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Senate Bill 1401 Printer's Number 1869

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - to be published or takes part in the publication of such

advertisement.

* * *

Section 8. Civil Penalties.--* * *

(b) In any action brought under section 4 of this act, if

the court finds that a person, firm or corporation is wilfully

using or has wilfully used a method, act or practice declared

unlawful by section 3 of this act, the Attorney General or the

appropriate District Attorney, acting in the name of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, may recover, on behalf of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a civil penalty of not exceeding

one thousand dollars ($1,000) per violation, except that a civil

penalty not to exceed three thousand dollars ($3,000) shall

apply for a method, act or practice declared unlawful as defined

by subclause (xx.1) of clause (4) of section 2 of this act,

which civil penalty shall be in addition to other relief which

may be granted under sections 4 and 4.1 of this act. Where the

victim of the wilful use of a method, act or practice declared

unlawful by section 3 of this act is sixty years of age or

older, the civil penalty shall not exceed three thousand dollars

($3,000) per violation, which penalty shall be in addition to

other relief which may be granted under sections 2 and 4.1 of

this act.

Section 9.2. Private Actions.--(a) Any person who purchases

or leases goods or services primarily for personal, family or

household purposes and thereby suffers any ascertainable loss of

money or property, real or personal, as a result of the use or

employment by any person of a method, act or practice declared

unlawful by section 3 of this act, may bring a private action to

recover actual damages or one hundred dollars ($100), whichever

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Senate Bill 1401 Printer's Number 1869

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