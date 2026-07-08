Senate Bill 1401 Printer's Number 1869
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - to be published or takes part in the publication of such
advertisement.
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Section 8. Civil Penalties.--* * *
(b) In any action brought under section 4 of this act, if
the court finds that a person, firm or corporation is wilfully
using or has wilfully used a method, act or practice declared
unlawful by section 3 of this act, the Attorney General or the
appropriate District Attorney, acting in the name of the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, may recover, on behalf of the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a civil penalty of not exceeding
one thousand dollars ($1,000) per violation, except that a civil
penalty not to exceed three thousand dollars ($3,000) shall
apply for a method, act or practice declared unlawful as defined
by subclause (xx.1) of clause (4) of section 2 of this act,
which civil penalty shall be in addition to other relief which
may be granted under sections 4 and 4.1 of this act. Where the
victim of the wilful use of a method, act or practice declared
unlawful by section 3 of this act is sixty years of age or
older, the civil penalty shall not exceed three thousand dollars
($3,000) per violation, which penalty shall be in addition to
other relief which may be granted under sections 2 and 4.1 of
this act.
Section 9.2. Private Actions.--(a) Any person who purchases
or leases goods or services primarily for personal, family or
household purposes and thereby suffers any ascertainable loss of
money or property, real or personal, as a result of the use or
employment by any person of a method, act or practice declared
unlawful by section 3 of this act, may bring a private action to
recover actual damages or one hundred dollars ($100), whichever
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