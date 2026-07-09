Senate Resolution 351 Printer's Number 1878

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1878

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

351

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, PICOZZI, HUGHES, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD,

COMITTA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL, KANE,

SCHWANK, FONTANA, CULVER, PISCIOTTANO AND STREET,

JULY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 9, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of August 2026 as "Emergency Management

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Emergencies and disasters can occur unexpectedly,

posing significant threats to life, property and the

environment; and

WHEREAS, Local emergency managers, emergency managers across

all sectors, community leaders, the Pennsylvania Emergency

Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency

dedicate countless hours to developing preparedness, response,

recovery and mitigation programs to protect the lives and

property of all persons living in this Commonwealth and the

United States; and

WHEREAS, Emergency managers throughout this Commonwealth are

charged with establishing and maintaining the capabilities

necessary to effectively direct, coordinate and support

emergency and disaster response and recovery efforts; and

WHEREAS, The mission areas of prevention, protection,

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