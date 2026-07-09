Senate Bill 1409 Printer's Number 1876

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1876

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1409

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA,

BROWN, ARGALL, BROOKS, VOGEL, J. WARD, KEARNEY, SAVAL AND

CULVER, JULY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JULY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in quality health care

accountability and protection, further providing for

definitions and for step therapy considerations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2102 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,

No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended

by adding definitions to read:

Section 2102. Definitions.--As used in this article, the

following words and phrases shall have the meanings given to

them in this section:

* * *

"Behavioral health crisis." A significant disruption in a

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