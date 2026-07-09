Senate Bill 1409 Printer's Number 1876
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1876
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1409
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA,
BROWN, ARGALL, BROOKS, VOGEL, J. WARD, KEARNEY, SAVAL AND
CULVER, JULY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JULY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in quality health care
accountability and protection, further providing for
definitions and for step therapy considerations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2102 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,
No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended
by adding definitions to read:
Section 2102. Definitions.--As used in this article, the
following words and phrases shall have the meanings given to
them in this section:
* * *
"Behavioral health crisis." A significant disruption in a
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