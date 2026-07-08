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Senate Resolution 352 Printer's Number 1871

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1871

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

352

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, PICOZZI, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COSTA,

YAW, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL AND STREET, JULY 8, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 8, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing August 31, 2026, as "Overdose Awareness Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Drug addiction is a chronic disease characterized by

compulsive or difficult-to-control drug use despite harmful

consequences; and

WHEREAS, Drug addiction is seen by both the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization

as an epidemic that can all too easily lead to overdose and

death; and

WHEREAS, In 2025, 69,973 individuals died from drug overdoses

in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention; and

WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth alone, an estimated 2,760

people died from drug overdoses in 2025, according to the

Department of Health; and

WHEREAS, For every drug overdose that results in death there

are many more nonfatal overdoses, each taking an emotional and

economic toll on the individual, their family and the community

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Senate Resolution 352 Printer's Number 1871

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