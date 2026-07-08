Senate Resolution 352 Printer's Number 1871
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1871
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
352
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, PICOZZI, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COSTA,
YAW, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL AND STREET, JULY 8, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 8, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing August 31, 2026, as "Overdose Awareness Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Drug addiction is a chronic disease characterized by
compulsive or difficult-to-control drug use despite harmful
consequences; and
WHEREAS, Drug addiction is seen by both the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization
as an epidemic that can all too easily lead to overdose and
death; and
WHEREAS, In 2025, 69,973 individuals died from drug overdoses
in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention; and
WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth alone, an estimated 2,760
people died from drug overdoses in 2025, according to the
Department of Health; and
WHEREAS, For every drug overdose that results in death there
are many more nonfatal overdoses, each taking an emotional and
economic toll on the individual, their family and the community
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