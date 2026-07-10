Business Reporter: Consolidation or multiple competitors across different geographies

It’s still too early to call the winners among software developers for the autonomous vehicles market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter Isaac Chan, Senior Partner, Konstantin Shirokinskiy, Partner and Charlie Pope, Principal at Roland Berger talk about the pivotal inflection point the vehicle industry has reached more than two decades after the inaugural DARPA Grand Challenge first demonstrated the potential of self-driving technology. Commercially operating, fully driverless vehicles are now generating paying demand in real-world environments, marking a transition from experimental projects to viable mobility services. As autonomy matures, a critical strategic question has emerged: how will the market for autonomous vehicle “drivers” – the core AI and software stacks that enable autonomy – be structured? Industry leaders are assessing whether the sector will consolidate around a small number of dominant platforms or support multiple competitors across different geographies, vehicle types and applications.The analysis examines four key factors likely to shape the future competitive landscape: the pace at which barriers to entry decline; the extent to which scale advantages encourage consolidation; the transferability of Level 4 technology stacks across operational design domains; and the influence of incumbent mobility systems, OEMs, logistics operators and regulators.The findings suggest that technological democratisation, evolving business models, regulatory fragmentation and global competition are converging to create a highly uncertain market outcome. For stakeholders across the mobility ecosystem – from vehicle manufacturers and logistics companies to investors and city planners – understanding these forces will be essential for positioning in the next phase of autonomous transportation development.To find out more, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Roland BergerRoland Berger is the only leading global strategy consultancy of European origin. The firm combines deep industry expertise with broad experience across core management functions and transformation programs. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Munich, Roland Berger supports companies worldwide in shaping and executing complex transformations from strategic repositioning and performance improvement to the development and application of data-driven, AI-enabled solutions. Roland Berger's advisory expertise is particularly centred on transformation & corporate performance, value creation through AI & digitalisation, and helping organisations navigate geostrategic resilience & European sovereignty.

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