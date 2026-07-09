Durham County Solid Waste Convenience Sites to Close on Thursday, Jul...

Durham, N.C. – All Durham County Solid Waste Convenience Sites will be closed to the public on Thursday, July 16, 2026, for a scheduled staff development day. During the closure, operations at all convenience sites will be suspended. The facilities and disposal services at the convenience sites will not be accessible until the following day.

Durham County Convenience Site locations include:

Parkwood Convenience Site – 5928 Highway 55

Northern Convenience Site – 11894 N. Roxboro Road

Both sites will reopen with normal operating hours at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 17. Residents with a valid 2025–2026 solid waste decal may resume disposing of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at that time.

For more information about the County’s Convenience Sites or Roadside Recycling services in unincorporated Durham County, contact Solid Waste Program Manager Chrissie Koroivui at recycle@dconc.gov or visit the program’s website here.

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