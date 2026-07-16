Durham County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Seeks RFPs to Serve D...

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) is now soliciting juvenile crime intervention/prevention programs for proposals eligible for funding for the Fiscal Year 2026-2027.

The Durham County JCPC has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court involved youth in the county and is now seeking Request for Proposals (RFP) 2026-2027. The JCPC anticipates funds from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the amount of $100,000 to fund programs meeting specific criteria. Programs that will be considered for funding under this RFP are Restitution/Community Service and Teen Court.

The NCDPS priority for the use of these State funds is to support community-based programs that strengthen and expand needed juvenile court sanctions and treatment services. Programs requesting funding must address the identified “Risk Factors” and should provide treatment, rehabilitation, and/or academic enhancement as prioritized by the Durham County JCPC and described in the RFP.

Selected programs will serve delinquent and at-risk youth for the State fiscal year 2026-2027, beginning on, or after, August 15, 2026. The use of these funds in this county requires a local match in the amount of 30%.

Any local public agency, private 501 (c)(3) non-profit organizations, or housing authority interested in applying for these funds must complete and submit the application online at https://CP.NCDJJDP.ORG/CP. When the applicant clicks on this link, instructions must be followed to register in NCID to access a login ID and password.

For further information, or technical assistance regarding applying for JCPC funds in Durham County, contact Area Consultant Eddie Crews at walter.crews@ncdps.gov or 919-691-1199.

The Durham County JCPC is a statutorily authorized advisory council which plans, organizes and evaluates locally based programs designed to prevent and mitigate juvenile delinquency in Durham County. The JCPC reviews the needs of juveniles, assesses local youth service needs, addresses their gaps, recommends an annual service proposal, and submits a written funding plan for approval by the Board of County Commissioners for the expenditure of allocated funds appropriated by the North Carolina General Assembly.

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