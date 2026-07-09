GenTwo Publishes Whitepaper on Structured Products for Digital Assets

Florian Marty, Managing Director, GenTwo Digital, and author of the new GenTwo whitepaper.

Leading Swiss Securitization Platform Also Announces Its Inaugural Digital Assets Summit, Scheduled from September 7-11, 2026

Digital assets are now an institutional asset class, and institutional investors expect them to come with the same risk management and return engineering tools they apply to every other asset class.” — Florian Marty, Managing Director, GenTwo Digital

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss B2B Fintech revolutionizing financial product creation, has published a new whitepaper titled “Structured Products on Digital Assets: Closing the Gap Between Crypto Demand and Bankable Supply.”

Written by Florian Marty, Managing Director of GenTwo Digital, the paper addresses a structural gap at the heart of institutional crypto markets: strong, regulated demand for packaged digital-asset exposure meeting a limited, constrained supply.

The Demand Is Clear — the Products Are Not

With roughly three-quarters of institutional investors planning to increase digital-asset allocations in 2026, and two-thirds already accessing crypto through regulated, exchange-listed vehicles, the institutional appetite for digital assets is well established. What remains largely unavailable is the next layer of sophistication: structured products offering defined risk, defined return, capital protection, and yield enhancement — the same instruments that form a USD 1.4 trillion global market. On digital assets, that menu barely exists.

Two Obstacles, One Solution

The whitepaper identifies the distinct constraints facing the two groups best positioned to fill this gap. Banks own the client relationships and distribution infrastructure, but Basel's prudential framework assigns a 1,250% risk weight to most cryptoasset exposures, making on-balance-sheet issuance prohibitively capital-intensive. Asset managers have the strategies but lack a fast, bankable format to package and distribute them.

The paper then goes into detail on how both groups can use off-balance-sheet issuance to bring the full structured-product menu — from capital-protected notes and barrier reverse convertibles to actively managed certificates — to digital asset underlyings.

"Digital assets are now an institutional asset class, and institutional investors expect them to come with the same risk management and return engineering tools they apply to every other asset class," said Marty. "Structured products are how you deliver that — and off-balance-sheet issuance is what makes it possible for both banks and asset managers today."

The whitepaper is available at: gentwo.com/reports/structured-products-digital-assets

Learn More About GenTwo’s Digital Assets Offering: gentwo.com/book-a-call

GenTwo Digital Assets Summit, September 7–11

The whitepaper is published ahead of GenTwo's Digital Assets Summit, a five-day online event running September 7–11 that brings together leading experts from across the digital asset ecosystem — including banks, asset managers, issuers, infrastructure providers, and technology innovators — to explore the latest developments shaping institutional digital assets. Participants can attend individual sessions or register for the full Summit experience, covering practical applications, emerging opportunities, and real-world use cases.

Register for the Summit at: gentwo.com/digital-assets-summit

About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B fintech providing infrastructure for the creation of investment products through its Securitization-as-a-Service model. It enables financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with speed, flexibility, and capital efficiency. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo’s platform, powered by investOS, allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure assets off-balance sheet, with low cost and reduced complexity. Since 2018, GenTwo has supported over 300 clients across 26 countries in creating more than 1,650 products, surpassing USD 7 billion in Assets under Service (AuS). www.gentwo.com

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