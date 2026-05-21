Archax and GenTwo Partner to Bring Tokenised Investment Products to Market

Partnership makes Archax the preferred tokenisation partner for GenTwo’s actively managed certificate (AMC) and structured product platform.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archax, the UK regulated digital asset exchange, broker, custodian and tokenisation infrastructure provider, and GenTwo, the leading Swiss fintech dedicated to the creation and issuance of investment products, today announce a strategic partnership to jointly bring tokenised investment products to market. The partnership makes Archax the preferred tokenisation partner for GenTwo’s actively managed certificate (AMC) and structured product platform.

Under this agreement, GenTwo’s clients will be able to issue tokenised AMCs and structured products natively on-chain, leveraging Archax’s regulated tokenisation infrastructure across major blockchain networks including Ethereum, Hedera, Solana, Stellar and Canton. Archax’s multi-chain tokenisation engine enables the full lifecycle management of tokenised instruments — from minting and burning, to corporate actions, to whitelisting and KYC compliance controls — within a secure, regulated environment.

The partnership addresses a growing demand from crypto-native investors and institutions seeking access to traditional investment strategies in a tokenised format. By combining GenTwo’s issuance infrastructure, special purpose vehicle (SPV) setup and legal frameworks with Archax’s tokenisation and custody capabilities, the two firms create an end-to-end solution for financial intermediaries looking to bridge the digital asset and traditional finance worlds.

In addition to tokenisation, Archax will continue to serve as paying agent for securities issued through GenTwo’s platform, reinforcing an existing collaboration and expanding the scope of services available to GenTwo’s network of financial intermediaries worldwide.

Graham Rodford, CEO and co-founder of Archax, commented: “We are excited to partner with GenTwo to provide secure and regulated custody and tokenisation services for their innovative investment products. This collaboration underscores our commitment to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem, offering institutional-grade solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards.”

Florian Marty, Managing Director of GenTwo Digital, added: “Tokenisation is the natural next step for the AMC model — bringing it natively on-chain. Whether clients are crypto-native platforms looking to diversify their offering with investment strategies on traditional assets wrapped in a token, or traditional intermediaries seeking to gain additional distribution reach for their investment strategies, we can now offer a complete, regulated solution with Archax as our preferred tokenisation partner. I am excited and look forward to building out this partnership together with our clients.”

The partnership is announced today at Asset Rush 2026 in Zurich, where both firms will present their joint offering to financial intermediaries and institutional clients. www.assetrush.com.

About Archax

Archax is a regulated digital asset platform based in the UK/EU and targeted at professionals and institutions. Founded by experts from traditional capital markets, Archax supports all types of digital assets – from unregulated cryptocurrencies through to regulated tokenised real-world assets (RWAs). Archax also covers the full digital lifecycle from token issuance and fundraising through to trading and custody. Archax provides the regulated on-chain capital markets infrastructure that allows traditional financial markets participants to bridge into the digital/crypto/DeFi space – and also covers the full digital lifecycle from token issuance and fundraising through to trading and custody.

For more information, visit www.archax.com or contact media@archax.com.

About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B Fintech revolutionizing financial product creation by enabling financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with unprecedented ease, speed, and flexibility. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo’s platform, powered by investOS, allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure any asset off-balance-sheet, at low cost, and with minimal complexity. Since 2018, GenTwo has helped over 300 clients across 26 countries create more than 1,650 products, surpassing 6.5 billion US dollars in volume. www.gentwo.com.

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