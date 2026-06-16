Security Agent Services AG Appoints Chris Bruppacher as CEO

Capital Markets Veteran to Lead Traditional and Digital Asset Expansion

SAS was built around a simple principle: trust requires independence.” — Chris Bruppacher, CEO, Security Agent Services

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Agent Services AG (SAS), the independent Swiss collateral and security agent serving structured finance and digital asset markets, today announced the appointment of Chris Bruppacher as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 June 2026.

As SAS continues to expand across traditional collateralized products and emerging tokenized asset structures, Bruppacher assumes responsibility for the firm's strategic and operational leadership. Having held senior leadership positions in global financial markets and helped build several fintech ventures, he brings deep expertise in capital markets, prime services and digital asset ecosystems to the new role.

"SAS was built around a simple principle: trust requires independence," Bruppacher said. "By remaining separate from lending, custody, and settlement activities, SAS provides an independent layer of trust for issuers and investors alike. I'm excited to build on this foundation and support clients across traditional and digital asset markets.”

Bruppacher's appointment reflects SAS's ambition to further strengthen its position in structured finance while extending its capabilities to support tokenized real-world assets and digital securities.

About Chris Bruppacher

Chris Bruppacher brings more than three decades of experience in capital markets, institutional financial services and financial infrastructure. Following senior roles in traditional finance, he became an early builder in digital asset infrastructure and fintech. He works as an independent advisor, serves as Chairman of Copper Markets in Switzerland and Liechtenstein and is a graduate of the Swiss Finance Institute Advanced Executive Program.

About Security Agent Services AG

Founded in 2021, Security Agent Services AG (SAS) is an independent security, collateral, and verification agent – the dedicated layer that closes the operational blind spot in modern secured finance. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, SAS serves institutional investors, private debt funds, and collateralized product issuers globally, across both traditional structures and the digital asset economy.

Operating exclusively under a conflict-free Separate Agent model, SAS is permanently ring-fenced from lending, custody, settlement, and all other agency roles – eliminating the contagion risks and conflicts of interest inherent in vertically integrated providers. Where integrated banks consolidate, SAS decouples: enforcing security rights, verifying asset eligibility, and monitoring covenant compliance as a fully independent counterparty.

SAS combines the Collateral Agent function – legal segregation, bankruptcy remoteness, and enforcement at the speed the governing law of each transaction permits — with data-driven verification that replaces periodic manual auditing, delivering collateral integrity and immediate covenant breach escalation.

www.saservice.com

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