Suspects Sought in 14th Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed robbery in Northwest.

Monday, April 9, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded property from the victim. When the victim did not comply, one of the suspects brandished a knife and the suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26046946