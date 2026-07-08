MPD Seeks Suspects in 14th Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the suspects and the victims were involved in verbal altercation in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects then assaulted the victims. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed both victims. The suspects then fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded and treated one victim on scene and transported the second victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by nearby security cameras and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26084844

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