Suspect Sought in Theft from an Ambulance
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who stole items from a DC Fire and EMS ambulance in Northeast.
On Sunday, June 28, 2026, at approximately 3:20 p.m., members from the DC Fire and EMS responded to a call in the Unit block of K Street, Northeast. While the members were inside of the location, a suspect entered the unoccupied ambulance and stole items. The suspect fled the scene before responding officers arrived.
The suspect was captured by a security camera and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26089267
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