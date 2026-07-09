Whole Community Emergency Management Planning (AWR-330)

About this Event

Through guided discussions, individual and group activities, the AWR-330 Whole Community Emergency Management Planning Course helps participants identify and better understand the stakeholders and resources within their communities. Students will learn to develop strategies to better incorporate stakeholders into their emergency planning process, with a goal of increasing individual, community, and national resilience to all hazards.

This course utilizes a digital delivery of course materials. Students must download the attached documents to a digital device before the start of class and bring the device with them to class fully charged. If this is a consortium course, documents will be sent from them for download.

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with TEEX to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

https://my.teex.org/TeexPortal/?MO=mClassRegistration&D=FP&C=AWR330&S=64