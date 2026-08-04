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Indiana Trauma Care Commission - 08/07/2026

Notice of Public Meeting

The Indiana Trauma Care Commission

will meet

Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, 10 a.m. - noon

in the

Kristina Box Conference Room - 8th Floor

Join the livestream here

Dial in by phone:
317-552-1674
Phone conference ID: 868 404 997#

Indiana Department of Health
2 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Member Name - Title - Appointing Authority - Appointment Date - Expiration Date

Lindsay Weaver, MD - Chair, State Health Commissioner - Governor - 11/03/23 - N/A

Jonathan Whitham (proxy Kraig Kinney, Eric Yazel, MD) - Director, IN Department of Homeland Security - Governor - 11/03/23 - N/A

Mitch Roob (proxy Ann Zerr, MD) - Secretary, Family and Social Services Administration - Governor - 11/03/23 - N/A

Erik Streib,MD - Chair, ACS Indiana Committee on Trauma - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/29

Andy VanZee - IN Hospital Association - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/27

Elizabeth Weinstein, MD - IN Emergency Medical Services for Children Program - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/29

Lewis Jacobson - Surgeon, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital (Level I) - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/27

Vacant - IN Chapter of ACEP - Governor - N/A - N/A

Vacant - RN - trauma program manager - Governor - N/A - N/A

Matthew Landman, MD - Surgeon, pediatric trauma center (Level 1) - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/29

David Welsh, MD - Rural hospital (not Level 1, 2 or 3) - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/27

Scott Thomas, MD - Surgeon - trauma center (Level 2) - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/29

Jay Woodland, MD - Surgeon - trauma center (not Level 2)Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/27

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Indiana Trauma Care Commission - 08/07/2026

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