Indiana Trauma Care Commission - 08/07/2026

Notice of Public Meeting The Indiana Trauma Care Commission will meet Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, 10 a.m. - noon in the Kristina Box Conference Room - 8th Floor Join the livestream here Dial in by phone:

317-552-1674

Phone conference ID: 868 404 997# Indiana Department of Health

2 N. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204 Member Name - Title - Appointing Authority - Appointment Date - Expiration Date Lindsay Weaver, MD - Chair, State Health Commissioner - Governor - 11/03/23 - N/A Jonathan Whitham (proxy Kraig Kinney, Eric Yazel, MD) - Director, IN Department of Homeland Security - Governor - 11/03/23 - N/A Mitch Roob (proxy Ann Zerr, MD) - Secretary, Family and Social Services Administration - Governor - 11/03/23 - N/A Erik Streib,MD - Chair, ACS Indiana Committee on Trauma - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/29 Andy VanZee - IN Hospital Association - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/27 Elizabeth Weinstein, MD - IN Emergency Medical Services for Children Program - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/29 Lewis Jacobson - Surgeon, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital (Level I) - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/27 Vacant - IN Chapter of ACEP - Governor - N/A - N/A Vacant - RN - trauma program manager - Governor - N/A - N/A Matthew Landman, MD - Surgeon, pediatric trauma center (Level 1) - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/29 David Welsh, MD - Rural hospital (not Level 1, 2 or 3) - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/27 Scott Thomas, MD - Surgeon - trauma center (Level 2) - Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/29 Jay Woodland, MD - Surgeon - trauma center (not Level 2)Governor - 11/03/23 - 11/03/27

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