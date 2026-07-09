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Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund

Calling local music, arts, and cultural non-profit organizations! Applications for the Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund are now OPEN!

The fund supports youth-focused programs that use arts, music and culture to drive racial equity and social justice.

Applications are due on August 16 at 11:59 PM PDT.

APPLY NOW

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Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund

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