Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund
Calling local music, arts, and cultural non-profit organizations! Applications for the Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund are now OPEN!
The fund supports youth-focused programs that use arts, music and culture to drive racial equity and social justice.
Applications are due on August 16 at 11:59 PM PDT.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.