NEBRASKA, July 8 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Grace Johnson, NDOL, grace.johnson@nebraska.gov

Nebraska Launches Workforce Pell Grant Program to Expand Short-Term Training Access for Workers

LINCOLN, NE — On Tuesday, Governor Jim Pillen joined Metropolitan Community College, the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL), the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), employers, and student trainees to announce the launch of Nebraska's Workforce Pell Grant Program. The program allows federal Pell Grant funding to be used for short-term job training programs leading to high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand occupations across the state. Metropolitan Community College is the first institution in Nebraska to establish Workforce Pell programs, offering programs in CDL, CompTIA Tech + with Google IT Support, Pharmacy Technician, and Phlebotomy Technician.

“This is about meeting people where they are and helping them get where they want to go," said Gov. Pillen. "These opportunities are fast, focused, and designed to lead to real jobs with real wages.”

Students will apply through the same process as regular Pell funding. Institutions can apply for Workforce Pell program approval through the Department of Labor’s website at Nebraska Workforce Pell.

"The strong partnership with the Nebraska Department of Labor and the state’s early commitment to workforce-aligned training has set the stage for the MCC’s continued investment in short-term career pathways, making Workforce Pell a reality for our students,” said Randy Schmailzl, Metropolitan Community College president.

“MCC is proud to help lead this work and remains committed to helping students gain the skills and credentials they need to enter Nebraska’s workforce and contribute to the state’s continued brain gain.”

Programs must demonstrate strong student outcomes — including a 70% completion rate and a 70% job placement rate — and tuition must not exceed the value-added earnings calculated by the U.S. Secretary of Education. Programs are approved through a two-step process: first by the Governor in consultation with the Nebraska Workforce Development Board (NWDB), then by the U.S. Secretary of Education.

"We designed this process from the ground up to make sure every approved program leads to meaningful opportunities," said NDOL Commissioner Katie Thurber. "Nebraskans who invest their time and Pell dollars in a short-term training program deserve to know that it will lead to a good job. Our occupation list, application requirements, and accountability standards are built around that commitment."

Rob Jeffreys, director of the Department of Corrections, said the new Pell opportunity is a key step forward in transforming how Nebraska supports people who are going through reentry.

“This initiative is ultimately about dignity and opportunity. It sends a clear message: Nebraskans returning from incarceration deserve the chance to rebuild their lives, support their families, and contribute to their communities,” Jeffreys said.

The Workforce Pell program is designed to help employers quickly fill their workforce needs, including jobs in manufacturing and other key industries.

"We are happy to partner with MCC on the new credentialing program, and for the opportunities the Pell program will unlock for the future of the manufacturing workforce.” said Andy Lozier, CEO at Lozier Corporation

Who Is Eligible

Students must meet standard federal Pell Grant eligibility requirements. Students who have already earned a bachelor's degree may be eligible for a Workforce Pell Grant to enroll in an approved short-term training program — an important expansion for workers seeking to upskill or change careers. Students may not receive Pell Grants if their full cost of attendance is already covered by other non-federal grant or scholarship funding.

Nebraska's Approved Occupation and Program List

NDOL has established an initial list of approved occupations for the 2026–2027 award year. Using Nebraska's statewide H3 labor market data, NDOL applied a rigorous, multi-step screening process to identify occupations that are high-skill, high-wage, and/or in-demand. The resulting list of 40 approved occupations — linked to 97 unique training program categories — spans a wide range of sectors including:

• Healthcare: Licensed Practical Nurses, Dental Assistants, Computer User Support Specialists

• Trades and Construction: Electricians, Plumbers and Pipefitters, Welders, HVAC Mechanics, Roofers

• Transportation and Logistics: Heavy Truck Drivers, Industrial Truck Operators, Bus Drivers

• Manufacturing: Machinists, Industrial Machinery Mechanics, Quality Control Inspectors

• Public Safety: Police and Sheriff's Patrol Officers, Correctional Officers

• Business and Administration: Executive Assistants, Insurance Sales Agents, Office Supervisors

• Agriculture and Equipment: Farm Equipment Mechanics, Agricultural Equipment Operators

More Information and Application

The application form for institutions, as well as policies and a complete list of approved occupations and corresponding training programs are available at Nebraska Workforce Pell.





Governor Pillen speaks at Workforce Pell Grant announcement





Director Thurber speaks at Workforce Pell Grant announcement





Director Jeffreys speaks at Workforce Pell Grant announcement





MCC President Schmailzl speaks at Workforce Pell Grant announcement





CEO Andy Lozier speaks at Workforce Pell Grant announcement