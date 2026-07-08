Saskatchewan Develops New Continuing Care Strategy

CANADA, July 8 - Released on July 8, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has developed a new Continuing Care Strategy. The goal of the strategy is to support more residents to live independently at home and in their communities for longer. Once community-based supports can no longer meet their needs, high quality and safe options continue to be available.

“Developing a new Continuing Care Strategy is a significant step forward in protecting the health of our residents,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. “We will continue to ensure safe, high quality options are through community-based supports, home care services, and for residents of long-term and personal care homes."

The new Continuing Care Strategy was developed with the help of more than 200 stakeholders representing 1,500 citizens who were invited to virtual consultation sessions in August and September of 2025.

This strategy aligns with the Patients First Health Care Plan, ensuring that people receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

New funding of $9.2 million will support a rural and remote dementia program, improved home care services; enhanced inspections, oversight, quality improvements and staffing for new beds in locations like Regina and La Ronge.

The Continuing Care Strategy will enable, empower and build partnerships among Saskatchewan communities, families and care providers.

For more information visit Saskatchewan Health Initiatives | Health Care Administration and Provider Resources | Government of Saskatchewan.

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For more information, contact:

Media

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: [email protected]