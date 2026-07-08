Twelve New Sober Living Spaces Open in Swift Current

CANADA, July 8 - Released on July 8, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to increase access to addictions recovery services by funding 12 new second-stage sober living spaces in Swift Current.

The $607,000 in annual funding to Poundmaker's Lodge Sober Living Spaces in Swift Current will provide Saskatchewan residents in recovery with a supportive, substance-free environment.

"We are committed to helping residents get the services and supports they need to overcome their addictions and live healthy lives," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Post-treatment support is a crucial step in recovery. These new spaces will help those who have completed a treatment program to prepare for a safe return to their communities free of potential triggers."

Sober living spaces are for people who have completed initial treatment and are continuing their recovery journey. Treatment focuses on preventing relapse through counselling and connection to community and culture.

Poundmaker's Lodge has more than 50 years of experience providing addictions treatment and are recognized internationally, including for their approach to Indigenous culture and spirituality, which is a core component of treatment.

"The sober living recovery homes are a natural extension of the important work being done across Saskatchewan to support individuals on their recovery journey," Poundmaker's Lodge Executive Director Brad Cardinal said. "We have worked diligently with the Government of Saskatchewan to identify and fill the critical gaps that exist for people transitioning out of addiction treatment, recognizing that recovery does not end when treatment does. Swift Current is an ideal location because of its strong community support systems and its longstanding reputation as a compassionate city that cares deeply about its people."

"These new sober-living spaces in Swift Current represent a shared commitment to expanding access to safe and equitable care," Mental Health and Addictions Services - Provincial, Saskatchewan Health Authority Executive Director Zoe Teed McKay said. "These spaces bring more opportunities to enhance pathways for mental health and addictions care in Saskatchewan, supporting residents on their recovery journeys, close to home and their communities."

These new spaces are part of the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to add 500 addictions recovery spaces across the province.

To date, 382 of the 500 new spaces under Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

This includes:

12 second-stage sober living paces with Poundmaker's Lodge in Swift Current;

15 mobile withdrawal management spaces in Yorkton;

22 second-stage sober living spaces at Oxford House in Regina;

21 second-stage sober living spaces at Oxford House in Prince Albert;

16 second-stage sober living spaces at Pine Lodge in Regina;

17 inpatient spaces at the Carter House Family Treatment Centre in Saskatoon;

40 mobile withdrawal management spaces with Medavie in Saskatoon;

60 inpatient spaces at Willowview Recovery Centre in Lumsden;

15 inpatient treatment spaces at Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp;

15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake Cree Nation;

15 inpatient and five (5) withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster;

41 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

32 intensive out-patient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon;

14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces with Poundmaker's Lodge in North Battleford; and

42 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget invests a record $674 million in mental health and addictions support and services. This is the largest investment in the province's history for mental health and addictions supports.

-30-

For more information, contact: