Free Fishing Weekend: Know Your Limit, Stay Within It!

CANADA, July 8 - Released on July 8, 2026

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment invites residents and visitors to hit the water and enjoy the province's lakes and rivers during the 37th annual Free Fishing Weekend, taking place July 11-12. For two days, anyone can experience recreational fishing without needing an angling licence. Just grab your gear, gather your family and friends and have fun!

Before heading out, anglers are encouraged to consult the 2026-27 Anglers Guide for rules, tips and tools to support a safe and enjoyable experience. Remember: catch limits, size restrictions and provincial regulations remain in effect throughout the weekend.

"Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for Saskatchewan residents to get out on the water, spend time with family and friends, and experience the province's world-class fishing opportunities," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "As anglers enjoy our lakes and rivers, we encourage everyone to know the regulations, respect daily catch and possession limits and help ensure our waters remain healthy and sustainable for future generations."

During the event, residents and visitors may fish without a licence on any Saskatchewan public waterbody open to sport fishing, however the exemption does not apply within national parks, and a valid angling licence is still required to transport fish out of the province.

Please remember that catch limits are the maximum number and size of fish that an angler may possess. This includes all fish that are caught, consumed, gifted, stored, transported or held on their behalf - whether at a campsite, in transit or elsewhere.

While most provincial Crown waters follow general fishing limits, some have special regulations. Anglers must follow the rules outlined in the "Special Regulations" section of the 2026-27 Anglers Guide when fishing in these areas.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the ministry's Anglers Guide, available while supplies last wherever fishing licences are sold, or online at: saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

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