TapClicks Introduces Powerful New Analytics Capabilities That Deliver Greater Flexibility and Control

Two of the most requested core analytics enhancements now available worldwide, giving marketers greater flexibility to analyze, manage, and present data.

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the worldwide availability of two major enhancements to its core analytics platform: Pivot Table Widgets and the ability to change a Data Source and Data View in existing Widgets. Designed in direct response to customer feedback, these highly requested capabilities give marketers greater flexibility to analyze complex datasets, streamline dashboard management, and adapt reporting workflows without unnecessary rework.

Together, these enhancements further strengthen the TapClicks analytics experience by making it easier to explore data, build executive-ready reports, and maintain dashboards as business requirements evolve.

Pivot Table Widgets

TapClicks has introduced Pivot Table Widgets, a powerful new analytical capability available in TapClicks Dashboards. This new widget enables users to organize and summarize data across both rows and columns in a familiar pivot-style format, making it easier to compare dimensions, uncover trends, and perform more sophisticated analysis directly within the platform.

Rather than exporting data to spreadsheets for deeper analysis, users can now perform advanced tabular analysis natively inside TapClicks, thus helping teams answer more complex business questions while keeping reporting centralized, governed, and consistent.

Change Data Source and Data View in Existing Widgets

TapClicks also introduced the ability to change Data Sources and Data Views in existing widgets, which allows users to modify a widget’s underlying data source and/or data view even after the widget has been created and saved.

Previously, changing either required users to recreate the widget from scratch. With this enhancement, dashboards and reports can be updated quickly as data requirements evolve, dramatically reducing maintenance time while giving analysts greater flexibility to refine dashboards without disrupting existing layouts.

“At TapClicks, many of our most impactful innovations come directly from listening to our customers,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “These enhancements address two of the most frequently requested capabilities from our user community and reflect our ongoing commitment to making our core analytics platform more powerful, more flexible, and easier to use. By removing friction from everyday reporting and analysis, we’re helping customers spend less time managing dashboards and more time acting on insights.”

Both capabilities are now available worldwide as part of the TapClicks platform for all users.

Other recently-released platform innovations include:

● AI Dashboard Creation, which automatically generates fully configured dashboards from just a few user inputs.

● SmartSlides Slide-by-Slide Generation, enabling users to review and refine every AI-generated presentation slide before final assembly.

● Smart formatting enhancements for AI-generated Executive Summaries.

● Smart layout suggestions within Report Studio.

● Advanced layout controls for Report Studio.

● Drag-and-drop widgets directly into dashboard sections.

● Automatic activation of Executive Summaries when qualifying dashboard content is added.

These enhancements reflect TapClicks’ continued investment in both AI-powered innovation and the ongoing evolution of its core analytics capabilities, i.e., helping marketers move from connected data to actionable intelligence faster than ever.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, delivering an AI-enabled operations and data management platform for marketing organizations, agencies, media companies, brands, and franchises. The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud unifies marketing data from hundreds of sources, automates reporting and workflow, and transforms complex performance data into actionable insights that improve business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

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