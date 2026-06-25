TapClicks Introduces New AI-Enabled Capabilities to Further Accelerate Marketing Intelligence

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the availability of two new AI-driven capabilities designed to help marketing teams transform data into insights faster: AI Dashboard Creation and SmartSlides Slide-by-Slide Generation.

Available immediately as part of the SmartSuite package, both enhancements further the TapClicks mission of helping organizations reduce the time and effort required to analyze performance, communicate results, and make informed marketing decisions.

Marketing teams today face an increasingly complex challenge: vast amounts of data spread across channels, campaigns, and stakeholders. While access to data has improved, turning that information into meaningful insights often remains a manual and time-consuming process. TapClicks addresses that challenge by introducing AI-powered capabilities to simplify dashboard creation and provide greater control over AI-generated presentations.

AI Dashboard Creation

Following on the earlier release of AI widget creation, AI Dashboard Creation enables users to generate fully configured dashboards from just a few inputs. Rather than manually selecting widgets, configuring visualizations, and arranging layouts, users can leverage AI to perform much of the setup process automatically.

The result is a dramatically faster path from connected data to actionable insights, allowing analysts and marketers to spend less time building dashboards and more time interpreting performance.

SmartSlides Slide-by-Slide Generation

TapClicks has also enhanced SmartSlides with a new Slide-by-Slide Generation experience.

Previously, users configured their data sources and prompts before generating a completed presentation. With the new capability, users are now presented with an intermediate review and editing stage that allows them to inspect, refine, and adjust individual slides before final presentation generation.

The enhancement provides greater transparency, flexibility, and control while preserving the speed and efficiency of AI-assisted presentation creation.

Expanding the Role of AI in Marketing Intelligence

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to move faster without sacrificing insight quality," said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. "These new capabilities help marketers spend less time building dashboards and presentations and more time understanding performance, communicating results, and taking action. Our goal is to continue to remove the friction between data and decision-making, and these enhancements represent another huge step in that direction."

TapClicks' growing portfolio of AI-powered capabilities is designed to help marketing teams automate reporting, surface insights, improve operational efficiencies and lower costs across the marketing lifecycle.

AI Dashboard Creation and SmartSlides Slide-by-Slide Generation are immediately available as part of the TapClicks SmartSuite package. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.

Other features now available in the June 2026 release include:

● Smart formatting for dashboard executive summaries.

● Smart layout suggestions for Report Studio.

● Advanced layout controls for Report Studio.

● Change data source and data view, after saving a widget.

● Drag and drop widgets, directly onto dashboard sections.

● Pivot table widget, a new advanced tabular analysis capability.

● Auto-activate Executive Summary when content is added.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Marketing Intelligence Platform offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.

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