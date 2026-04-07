TapClicks AI Platform Brings New AI Marketing Intelligence Capabilities to Automate Performance Reporting

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a major expansion of its AI-powered platform, introducing new capabilities that automate analysis and surface insights, and build reports using natural language.

Marketing teams spend far too much time doing work that can be automated. Each week countless hours are lost reviewing performance, identifying trends, finding anomalies and building reports instead of acting on insights. As data grows, that problem only gets worse.

TapClicks is changing that.

With its latest AI innovations, the TapClicks platform evolves reporting from a set of manual processes to an automated workflow that analyzes data, answers questions, and builds outputs for marketers and clients.

At the center of this evolution is AI-powered widget creation. A new AI Operator Agent enables users to describe the visualization they want and the platform builds it. The system selects the appropriate widget type, applies the correct data fields, and generates a ready-to-use visualization in seconds.

Coupled with this is the powerful new Ask Your Dashboard capability, so users can interact with data using natural language. Users ask questions or provide prompts, and the platform returns answers using the data within their dashboards as context, making analysis faster and more accessible.

To ensure insights are relevant and actionable, AI Context allows teams to provide business-specific inputs that guide how AI interprets and responds to data. This delivers outputs that align with each client’s goals, strategy, and unique context.

These capabilities come together through AI Insights Agents, which automatically analyze campaign performance, identify trends, and surface meaningful observations. Those insights then flow directly into SmartSlides, transforming data into stakeholder-ready presentations with narrative, visuals, and supporting data already built-in.

The result is a fundamental shift in how marketing teams operate. Instead of spending hours reviewing performance and building reports, teams can rely on TapClicks to do the work, freeing them to focus on strategy and optimization.

“With TapClicks, marketers can move from manual reporting to intelligent automation,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “We are giving teams the ability to ask questions, generate insights, and build reports instantly, all within a single platform.”

TapClicks continues to unify data, reporting, and analytics into one powerful platform built for scale. With these new AI capabilities, marketers work faster, see more clearly, and drive better results.

Customers are already seeing measurable impact. “TapClicks AI Agents cut 50 hours a month from our reporting already. When we get to 800 reports, we’ll save thousands of hours yearly. Incredible! I give it 10 stars!” commented K.W., Paid Media Manager for a Nationwide Residential / Commercial Services Franchise Company.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled data management and marketing operations platform that includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

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