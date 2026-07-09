Ember Goes Live with Kyber

Rollout brings Ember’s mutual carrier partners modern claims correspondence workflows that help adjusters communicate faster and more consistently.

Kyber gives Ember mutual partners a consistent process while allowing adjusters to focus on the judgment and service that matter most to policyholders.” — Jake Black, President of Ember

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyber today announced a partnership with Ember ( embermutuals.com ) to empower its mutual carrier partners with new innovation designed to modernize their claims workflow. Through the partnership, two of Ember Mutual's carrier partners - CFM Insurance and Forreston Mutual - will gain access to Kyber, enabling faster, clearer, and more consistent communication with policyholders during the claims process.CFM Insurance and Forreston Mutual have long histories of serving their policyholders and communities. Through their partnership with Ember, they continue to build on that foundation with shared support and modern capabilities that strengthen day-to-day operations while preserving their tradition as beacons of their community.With Kyber, now claims teams at both carriers can streamline drafting, review, and delivery of correspondence while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance.“Ember is pleased to introduce new innovation into how claims communications are created and delivered for our mutual partners,” said Jake Black, President of Ember. “Kyber gives Ember mutual partners a consistent process while allowing adjusters to focus on the judgment and service that matter most to policyholders.”Kyber is purpose-built for insurers to automate claims letters and forms using no-code templates, compliance-aware workflows, and review controls. The platform helps claims teams generate fully formatted drafts in seconds, streamline approvals, and maintain consistency across communications.For carriers like CFM and Forreston, claims communication is already a core part of how they serve their policyholders,” said Arvind Sontha, CEO of Kyber. “Our goal is to support that strength with tools that make it easier to move quickly, stay consistent, and maintain control as teams scale.”These go-lives represent the first phase of Kyber’s broader rollout across Ember.About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65% and total letter cycle time by 5x, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com About Ember MutualsEmber partners with legacy mutuals to help them evolve for the future while honoring their roots. Ember brings together the systems and support mutuals need to thrive, helping modernize operations, strengthen teams, and empower them to keep serving their members and communities with pride. Built by mutuals, for mutuals, Ember’s model is designed to preserve each mutual’s legacy, brand, strength, and control. Learn more at embermutuals.com.

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