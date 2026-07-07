Kyber Selected as a PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Winner

Anna Conger and Arvind Sontha at the Luminaries Awards in Chicago

These awards pay homage to the critical work around making insureds whole after a major loss while also empowering innovation and modernization to address ever more complex risks and consumer demands.” — Elana Ashanti Jefferson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyber has been named to PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2026 , in the categories of Workplace Culture, Rising Star of the Year for Founder and CEO Arvind Sontha, and Excellence in Marketing/PR for Anna Conger.This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The awards program spotlights top professionals and organizations within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2026 winners were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.“This year, the team behind PropertyCasualty360.com was thrilled to scale up our annual professional recognition program to more accurately reflect the depth and breadth of the P&C insurance industry,” says Editor-in-Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. “People outside of insurance often fail to recognize the history, mission, technology, heart and smarts that are the underpinning of this industry. That’s why I am doubly excited to spotlight more individuals and organizations through the 2026 Insurance Luminaries Awards program and inaugural event. These awards pay homage to the critical work around making insureds whole after a major loss while also empowering innovation and modernization to address ever more complex risks and consumer demands.”For Kyber, the recognition reflects the team, customers, partners, and industry leaders who have helped shape the company’s growth.“When I set out to build Kyber, I wanted to build in partnership with the teams driving this industry forward,” said Arvind Sontha, Founder and CEO of Kyber. “Kyber started with that vision, but it has grown because of the team that helped bring it to life, and because of the customers, partners, and people across the industry who have supported us along the way. These recognitions are a reflection of that collective effort.”Kyber’s wins across workplace culture, marketing and PR, and rising leadership reflect the values the company has prioritized as it scales: loving customers, building thoughtfully, supporting the industry, and having fun while doing meaningful work.“There are so many stories waiting to be told across the insurance industry,” said Anna Conger, Chief of Staff and Growth Lead at Kyber. “I’m fortunate to work alongside my team, clients, and partners to share what we’re building together. This industry is evolving quickly, and I’m grateful to help tell the stories behind that progress.”Kyber’s three Insurance Luminaries wins mark a meaningful moment for the company as it continues to grow its impact across the P&C insurance industry. The recognition reflects not just what Kyber is building, but how the company is building it: with its team, customers, partners, and the broader insurance community at the center.About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65% and total letter cycle time by 5x, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

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