How Aspire General Turned an Early Technology Bet Into Claims Automation at Scale with Kyber

Aspire backed Kyber in the startup’s early days. Less than 90 days after implementation, the companies went live and created a foundation of joint innovation.

We saw the technology, we saw what the team was capable of, and we decided to make an investment in our future and [Kyber’s] future as well.” — Sam Rea, President and Chief Technology Officer at Aspire General Insurance

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyber and Aspire General Insurance today released a new video case study exploring how an early partnership between a fast-growing regional carrier and a four-person startup evolved into a long-term collaboration that helped modernize claims operations, return valuable time to adjusters, and shape the growth of both organizations.As Aspire expanded, its leadership set out to streamline claims operations while preserving the service policyholders expected. Rather than selecting an established vendor, the company placed an early bet on Kyber, recognizing the opportunity to build with a team that could evolve its technology alongside Aspire's business.The case study captures how that decision unfolded, revealing how close collaboration, candid feedback, and a shared commitment to improving the claims experience transformed a software implementation into a lasting strategic partnership.“We saw the technology, we saw what the team was capable of, and we decided to make an investment in our future and [Kyber’s] future as well,” said Sam Rea, President and Chief Technology Officer at Aspire General Insurance. “[Kyber] shared a lot of the same attributes that we saw in ourselves. Investing in Kyber, we felt like we were putting the same investment in ourselves.”That commitment was tested almost immediately. Aspire set an ambitious goal to go live within 90 days of kickoff. Teams from both companies worked closely through technical, operational and organizational challenges to reach production on schedule.“It was an extremely aggressive implementation, with three months to get us to go live,” Sam said. “Everyone was skeptical that it could be done.”The result was not only a successful launch. It changed expectations inside Aspire about what its teams and technology partners could accomplish together.“Once you deliver on that, we start to change the culture within the organization as well. Now it becomes, ‘What else can we do, and how quickly can we do it?’”Within three months of going live, Aspire automated 44% of all outbound claims correspondence through Kyber. For eligible communications, processes that previously required three to five minutes of human effort per document can now be executed instantaneously from end to end.The operational impact extends beyond speed. Automating high-volume administrative work allows Aspire’s adjusters to dedicate more attention to complex claims, customer service and decisions requiring professional judgment.“What automating that volume really meant for Aspire was taking administrative tasks away from our adjusters to focus on the bigger picture, which is servicing our customers and handling the larger, more complex claims,” said Mary Zelaya, Director of Project Management at Aspire General Insurance. “It eliminates all those clerical tasks that they have to do and lets them focus on our customer.”For Kyber, Aspire became more than an early customer. Its team provided the urgency, trust and real-world operating environment needed to prove that correspondence automation could move beyond individual productivity and become infrastructure for claims organizations."From the beginning, Aspire treated us like a partner, not just a software provider," said Arvind Sontha, Founder and CEO of Kyber. "They welcomed us into their operation, guided us through what would create a 10x better experience for their team, and entrusted us with the responsibility to make that a reality. That kind of trust made both organizations better. As Aspire continued to grow, we grew alongside them, building technology that's grounded in the real work of claims and the people who do it every day."The video case study includes interviews with Aspire’s leadership and project team, offering a behind-the-scenes account of the initial decision, rapid implementation, and relationship that developed through the process.As Aspire continues to expand, both companies expect the partnership and its automation footprint to grow with it.“Success going forward is continuing that journey,” Sam said. “It’s continuing to grow while being as efficient as we can. As we grow, the relationship grows, and it continues.”The full video case study is available at: https://vimeo.com/user261537029/kyber-aspire-casestudy-cc?share=copy Key outcomes:- 44% of Aspire’s outbound claims correspondence automated- Full production deployment completed in less than 90 days- Administrative tasks removed from adjuster workflows, creating more capacity for customer service and complex claimsAbout KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65% and total letter cycle time by 5x, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.About Aspire General InsuranceFounded in 2013, Aspire is a California-based auto insurance provider leveraging a network of trusted, independent brokers. With deep industry expertise, pioneered by CEO Byron Storms, and an innovative technology platform, Aspire delivers efficient, transparent, and user-centric insurance solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.aspiregeneral.com

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