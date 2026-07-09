Boulder County Planning Commission Agenda for July 15, 2026

Boulder County, Colo. - The next meeting of the Boulder County Planning Commission will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, beginning at 1:30 p.m. View the July 15 meeting agenda.

Boulder County Planning Commission meetings are convened in a hybrid format where attendees can attend and participate through Zoom or in-person at the Downtown Boulder County Courthouse, 3rd Floor, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder. In-person public speaker registration will be available on-site.

Watch the Meeting Online

Meetings are streamed live through the county's eSCRIBE platform. The video will display on the agenda page when the meeting begins. View the livestream starting at 1:30 p.m. on July 15.

Register to Participate Virtually

Only those who intend to provide public comment virtually during the public hearing portion of the meeting need to register via Zoom. Register to attend virtually. Call 303-441-3930 or email CPPFrontDesk@bouldercounty.gov for more information.

July 15, 2026 Agenda Items Include:

Docket BVCP-25-0001: Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan Major Update

Planning Commission may decide to take public comment on the proposed changes made by the other bodies only.

Request: Revisions to the recommended ten-year major update to the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan.

Action Requested: Discussion and decision

Website: boco.org/BVCP-25-0001

Staff Planner: Hannah Hippely

View the staff report packet linked on the July 15 meeting agenda. View the Planning Commission webpage for more information, or call 303-441-3930 or email CPPFrontDesk@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.