Route W in Butler County Closed for Pavement Repairs
SIKESTON—Route W in Butler County will be closed as contractor crews perform overnight pavement repairs.
This section of roadway is located from East Outer Road to Business 60 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Weather permitting, work will take place overnight Tuesday, July 14 through Friday, July 17 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.
For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Matt Wilkerson at 573-472-9013, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
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