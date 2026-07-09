Seal coat project on Washington County Route M tomorrow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Preventative maintenance on Washington County Route M is set to take place Thursday, July 9 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag motorists through the work zone.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Seal coating is a preventive maintenance treatment which rejuvenates the road surface and helps extend the life of the roadway by filling and sealing cracks in the existing asphalt with an emulsified asphalt/aggregate seal. MoDOT does its best to be good stewards of the monies entrusted to us by taxpayers. One of the ways is to employ preventative maintenance methods, such as this.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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